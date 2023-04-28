Daugherty Awarded 2nd Place for 2023 Top Workplaces in Columbus
Columbus, OH, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Daugherty Business Solutions, a leading advisory services and technology consulting firm, has been recognized by Dispatch Media Group/CEO Magazine as a Top Workplace in Columbus, Ohio for 2023, receiving 2nd place for the 50-124 company size category.
Daugherty was among 92 companies and organizations in the Great Columbus area recognized for this honor. A celebration April 19 at Center of Science and Industry (COSI) was held to honor the award recipients, and many from Daugherty leadership attended the event.
About Daugherty Business Solutions
For over 35 years, Daugherty has been committed to driving innovation, growth and customer satisfaction across the nation while making a positive difference in the community. With software engineering, data analytics, business advisory services, and technology and delivery leadership, Daugherty delivers significant business results quickly and effectively. Leveraging proprietary tools, techniques, and virtual and regional development centers, Daugherty is a preferred strategic advisor and partner for the Fortune 500, helping customers achieve better and more predictable outcomes for mission-critical initiatives.
About Energage
Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 70,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture.
Contact
Daugherty Business SolutionsContact
John Hartmann
(800) 737-8200
www.daugherty.com
