Author Jared Taylor’s New Book, "Praise & Pray: Alayna's 99 Days to Heaven," is a Heartfelt Story of the Author's Daughter and Her Short Yet Impactful Journey on Earth
Recent release “Praise & Pray: Alayna's 99 Days to Heaven,” from Covenant Books author Jared Taylor, tells of the author's daughter, who was born prematurely and returned to her Heavenly Father after ninety-nine days. After documenting her journey through their blog, Alayna's parents now share them through "Praise & Pray" to share Alayna’s story with the world.
Pauline, SC, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Jared Taylor, a small business owner in the Carolinas, has completed his new book, “Praise & Pray: Alayna's 99 Days to Heaven”: a stirring and heartfelt memoir detailing the life of the author’s daughter, and God’s plan for her ninety-nine days on Earth.
Author Jared Taylor graduated from Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina, with a BS in business management. He is a follower of Jesus Christ and loves to tell others about Jesus through his own life experiences. Jared and his wife Lacy attend Church at the Mill in Spartanburg, South Carolina. They have three beautiful girls: Anna and Rayna on Earth and Alayna in heaven.
“Praise & Pray” tells the true story of author’s daughter Alayna Taylor, who was born one pound, twelve ounces, and lived her entire life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Through their daily blog posts, Alayna’s parents expressed their faith throughout the ninety-nine-day journey, encouraging their followers to not only pray for things but to also praise God throughout the process.
Taylor shares, “This book is not only an attempt to tell my story but more so the story of a little girl and a great big God. When I say little girl, that could very well be an understatement as you’ll see as you read further. This is the story of my daughter, Alayna, who was born premature in January of 2009. I will go into more detail, but I’m sure you can imagine the trials that we faced during this time. This book will outline the ups and downs of dealing with a premature baby as well as the faith that held us together through a situation like this.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jared Taylor’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to share Alayna’s story and his faith. Whether one is interested in Alayna’s story, has questions about eternity for children, or wonders how to comfort someone that has lost a child, “Praise & Pray” will help readers navigate those challenging waters. Alayna’s story will encourage readers to diversify your faith portfolio with two equally important investments: praise and prayer.
Readers can purchase “Praise & Pray: Alayna's 99 Days to Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Jared Taylor graduated from Anderson University in Anderson, South Carolina, with a BS in business management. He is a follower of Jesus Christ and loves to tell others about Jesus through his own life experiences. Jared and his wife Lacy attend Church at the Mill in Spartanburg, South Carolina. They have three beautiful girls: Anna and Rayna on Earth and Alayna in heaven.
“Praise & Pray” tells the true story of author’s daughter Alayna Taylor, who was born one pound, twelve ounces, and lived her entire life in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. Through their daily blog posts, Alayna’s parents expressed their faith throughout the ninety-nine-day journey, encouraging their followers to not only pray for things but to also praise God throughout the process.
Taylor shares, “This book is not only an attempt to tell my story but more so the story of a little girl and a great big God. When I say little girl, that could very well be an understatement as you’ll see as you read further. This is the story of my daughter, Alayna, who was born premature in January of 2009. I will go into more detail, but I’m sure you can imagine the trials that we faced during this time. This book will outline the ups and downs of dealing with a premature baby as well as the faith that held us together through a situation like this.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Jared Taylor’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to share Alayna’s story and his faith. Whether one is interested in Alayna’s story, has questions about eternity for children, or wonders how to comfort someone that has lost a child, “Praise & Pray” will help readers navigate those challenging waters. Alayna’s story will encourage readers to diversify your faith portfolio with two equally important investments: praise and prayer.
Readers can purchase “Praise & Pray: Alayna's 99 Days to Heaven” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories