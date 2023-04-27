Author Michael Dexter Hankins’s New Book "You Don’t Know Squat!" is an Eclectic Mix of 102 Humorous and Quirky Tales That Span a Wide Range of Topics

Recent release “You Don’t Know Squat!” from Covenant Books author Michael Dexter Hankins, was inspired four decades ago when a friend of an author remarked that a book should be written in honor of someone who they both knew. The indiscreet nickname for this person is Squat.