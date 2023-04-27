Author Michael Dexter Hankins’s New Book "You Don’t Know Squat!" is an Eclectic Mix of 102 Humorous and Quirky Tales That Span a Wide Range of Topics
Recent release “You Don’t Know Squat!” from Covenant Books author Michael Dexter Hankins, was inspired four decades ago when a friend of an author remarked that a book should be written in honor of someone who they both knew. The indiscreet nickname for this person is Squat.
Lake Havasu City, AZ, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Michael Dexter Hankins, who considers himself more of an adventurer than a writer, has completed his new book, “You Don’t Know Squat!”: an entertaining plethora of undeniable facts, hyperbole extraordinaire, outlandish thoughts, unsubstantiated information, life adventures, misadventures, irony, oxymorons, gossip, sarcasm, inflammatory opinions, uncalled-for advice, and secret innuendos.
Author Michael Dexter Hankins is a follower of Jesus Christ who spent much of his life exploring Alabama, Texas, Alaska, Arizona, and now Kansas. Michael and his wife, Joleen, enjoy traveling the country and investigating new horizons. While on the road, Michael found time to write three other books: “Everyone Knows Tootsie,” “Arizona Rattlesnake Tales, and Ordinary,” and “Average Guy—Uncensored Memoirs of a Trailer Park Refugee.”
Author Michael Dexter Hankins writes, “I’ve been a writer for most of my journey and didn’t know it. Early on, I found it easier to get a point across through pen and paper than verbally. On several occasions, I offended friends and family by misuse of the English language, not realizing it until war drums sounded. I still remember getting dry mouth and the shakes while standing in front of a classroom. Over time, that anxiety seemed to pass although I find myself hurrying words when talking to people. My wife often says, 'Slow down!' when I try explaining things to her.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Michael Dexter Hankins’s new book offers a humorously enlightening experience.
Readers can purchase “You Don’t Know Squat!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
