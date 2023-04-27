Author Ken Stallings’s New Book, “A Walk of Faith: Is Not a Blind Path” Was Written to Grow the Kingdom of God for All Readers Looking to Build Their Faith
Recent release “A Walk of Faith: Is Not a Blind Path,” from Covenant Books author Ken Stallings, is about the author’s faith, offering guidance for those who wish to avoid certain pitfalls in life.
Buford, GA, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ken Stallings, who was born and raised in Carrollton, Georgia, has completed his new book, “A Walk of Faith: Is Not a Blind Path”: an inspiring spiritual guide for those seeking to strengthen their faith.
Author Ken Stallings attended and graduated from Central of Carrollton High School. Beyond high school, he attended Southern Technical Polytech, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering technology. He began his professional career as a technician for NCR Corporation. While at NCR, Ken earned multiple promotions leading up to a director-level position. As a result of acquisitions and spinoffs while at NCR, Ken worked for AT&T and Lucent Technologies. After several years with each of these companies, he returned to NCR as a VP. After a short stint as VP and nineteen years in corporate America, Ken left the corporate world and started CoLiant Solutions with his wife, Contessa. His tenure at CoLiant Solutions is the inspiration for this book. CoLiant celebrated twenty years of business in 2022. Ken currently leads CoLiant Solutions as president.
Ken has been married to Contessa for twenty-nine years. They have two children, Brandt and Carissa. Ken enjoys the outdoors. He is an avid hunter. Ken also likes sports. He spent many years coaching each of his kids in various sports. Ken is most content with good quality time with his family.
Ken writes, “I have written this book for my children, Brandt and Carissa Stallings. It is intended to impart the wisdom I have obtained through my first sixty years of life. Wisdom is the application of hard-earned knowledge in a manner that positively influences a person’s life. I am amazed to note that, the more I practice my faith, the greater my wisdom grows. I have been delighted and deeply encouraged while observing my children’s faith as they walked with Jesus Christ through their teen years and into young adulthood. I recognized that this was a crucial time for them. Watching my children grow has led me to reflect on my experiences through the successive stages of my own life. God has ordained that things should work in a certain way in every part of our lives. The closer we follow His will, the more we align ourselves with His intentions for our good.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ken Stallings’s new book offers spiritual inspiration for readers who desire to have a stronger connection with God.
Readers can purchase “A Walk of Faith: Is Not a Blind Path” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Author Ken Stallings attended and graduated from Central of Carrollton High School. Beyond high school, he attended Southern Technical Polytech, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering technology. He began his professional career as a technician for NCR Corporation. While at NCR, Ken earned multiple promotions leading up to a director-level position. As a result of acquisitions and spinoffs while at NCR, Ken worked for AT&T and Lucent Technologies. After several years with each of these companies, he returned to NCR as a VP. After a short stint as VP and nineteen years in corporate America, Ken left the corporate world and started CoLiant Solutions with his wife, Contessa. His tenure at CoLiant Solutions is the inspiration for this book. CoLiant celebrated twenty years of business in 2022. Ken currently leads CoLiant Solutions as president.
Ken has been married to Contessa for twenty-nine years. They have two children, Brandt and Carissa. Ken enjoys the outdoors. He is an avid hunter. Ken also likes sports. He spent many years coaching each of his kids in various sports. Ken is most content with good quality time with his family.
Ken writes, “I have written this book for my children, Brandt and Carissa Stallings. It is intended to impart the wisdom I have obtained through my first sixty years of life. Wisdom is the application of hard-earned knowledge in a manner that positively influences a person’s life. I am amazed to note that, the more I practice my faith, the greater my wisdom grows. I have been delighted and deeply encouraged while observing my children’s faith as they walked with Jesus Christ through their teen years and into young adulthood. I recognized that this was a crucial time for them. Watching my children grow has led me to reflect on my experiences through the successive stages of my own life. God has ordained that things should work in a certain way in every part of our lives. The closer we follow His will, the more we align ourselves with His intentions for our good.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Ken Stallings’s new book offers spiritual inspiration for readers who desire to have a stronger connection with God.
Readers can purchase “A Walk of Faith: Is Not a Blind Path” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories