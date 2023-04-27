Author Lorenzo Barr’s New Book, "The Effect of Divorce on Children Under the Age of 18," Explores the Lasting Impacts of the Collapse of Marriage & Rise in Divorce Rates
Recent release “The Effect of Divorce on Children Under the Age of 18,” from Covenant Books author Lorenzo Barr, is a thought-provoking read that explores why the divorce rate in America has steadily increased, as well as the ways in which adolescents whose parents are divorced can be impacted in both their formative years and later in life.
Red Oak, TX, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lorenzo Barr, who holds an associate of arts degree in psychology, a bachelor’s degree in psychology and a Master of Arts degree in human services counseling specializing in addictions and recovery, has completed his new book, “The Effect of Divorce on Children Under the Age of 18”: an informative guide to understanding how cultural shifts in America have led to a rise of instances of divorce and the ripple effects it can cause.
Author Lorenzo Barr holds a diploma in biblical counseling and is currently a PhD candidate pursuing his Doctor of Philosophy in higher education administration, specializing in education leadership. Barr has completed his education and his diploma in biblical counseling from American Association of Christian Counselor (AACC), Live University and is a board-certified pastoral-care counselor, a board-certified Christian counselor, a board-certified Christian life coach, and a board-certified biblical counselor. Along with his various accomplishments, Barr is also a board member of Christian Life Coaching (BCLC), an advanced Christian life coach, and a master Christian life coach, as well as a board-certified biblical counselor.
“Have you ever pondered upon the declining trust of humans in the institution of marriage?” writes Barr. “There has been a high rate of single parentship observed among the masses. The changing norms and cultures, changing concepts regarding parenting, and the spiking graphs of divorce highlighted the alarming situation of declining institution of marriage. The problem has been further invigorated by the declined institution of religion. High divorce rates in the United States over the past twenty years have resulted in numerous changes in American family life, with perhaps the most important consequences bearing on children whose families were disrupted.”
Barr continues, “The book encapsulates the issue of the collapsing institution of marriage and the increased divorce ratio in the society. These facts will then be connected with the way these practices of divorce affect the children psychologically, with special focus on those under eighteen years. The book will be divided into chapters that will proceed step by step toward the conclusions. The book shall also include the interview data of the individuals, including the parents and children to determine how they have perceived and accepted this change that occurs with finalization of marriage. Graphs and statistical evidences will be used.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Lorenzo Barr’s new book extensively discusses the issue of collapsing institutions of marriage and the increased divorce ratio in society, and how it can all be tied back to the erosion of religious institutions in America. As readers will discover, Barr’s writings question the ethical, social, religious, and political norms that have combined effect on the way rates of divorce are increasing and the way rates of declining trust have erupted among the people of God.
Readers can purchase "The Effect of Divorce on Children Under the Age of 18" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina.
