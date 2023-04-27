Author Lorenzo Barr’s New Book, "The Effect of Divorce on Children Under the Age of 18," Explores the Lasting Impacts of the Collapse of Marriage & Rise in Divorce Rates

Recent release “The Effect of Divorce on Children Under the Age of 18,” from Covenant Books author Lorenzo Barr, is a thought-provoking read that explores why the divorce rate in America has steadily increased, as well as the ways in which adolescents whose parents are divorced can be impacted in both their formative years and later in life.