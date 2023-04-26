Author Frank P. Skinner’s New Book, "Setting the Record Straight: A Compleat History of the Alternate States of America" Tells the History of America in a Unique Light
Recent release “Setting the Record Straight: A Compleat History of the Alternate States of America,” from Page Publishing author Frank P. Skinner, looks at America's history, from the voyage of Christopher Columbus right up to and beyond the twenty-first century. Unlike most history books, Skinner takes an alternative approach by telling the story in an uproarious and irreverent way.
Carlsbad, CA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frank P. Skinner, who has found great success as a CPA, has completed his new book, “Setting the Record Straight: A Compleat History of the Alternate States of America”: a compelling overview of a history of the United States of America that attempts to fill in the gaps left by the American educational system by revealing truths about America through satire and humor.
After graduating from California State University, Sacramento, in 1976 with a degree in business administration, author Frank P. Skinner pursued a career as a certified public accountant. In 1979, he embarked upon a road trip through the Pacific Northwest that was destined to change his life when he crossed the Canadian border on a whim and visited Vancouver, British Columbia. Falling in love with his new surroundings, Frank began the process to immigrate to Canada so that he could live in the most beautiful city in the world. Two years later, he became a newly minted immigrant to Canada and resident of Vancouver, later becoming a citizen of Canada. Early in the twenty-first century, an opportunity to establish his own CPA practice arose, and Frank left Vancouver and moved back to California—this time, to San Diego. He remains there to this day, helping his clients with their taxes. He still maintains a home in Vancouver, where he spends the month of May each year. He hopes to move back there for good someday.
Skinner writes, “The history taught to most Americans is chock-full of distortions, half-truths, and important omissions: a muddled, inaccurate picture of the nation’s past. This serves the interests of the American Establishment, as it enables its representatives to manipulate public perception of current events to its advantage. In this insidious manner, the Great American Middle Class is brain-washed into believing that FedGov is a benevolent entity acting in their best interests, no matter what insane policies it might implement. This ensures that the American people will continue filling out their Form 1040s every year and sending all their hard-earned money to the Infernal Revenue Service so that Ronald Ray Gun has enough funding to crucify mankind upon a cross of gold.
“As the title implies, the purpose of this book is to set the record straight. It is written in such a way as to allow history to unfold as it actually happened, unfiltered by educators, lamestream historians, and various other purveyors of political correctness. The reader should come away with a more accurate perspective on what it means to be an American in the twenty-first century. It is [my hope] that those who read this book will come to realize that FedGov is not their friend; rather, it is a large, shapeless, but all-powerful entity that has slowly strangled the freedom, initiative, and ingenuity of the American people, all for the benefit of the corporate and bureaucratic interests at the top who pull the strings. If enough people do so, it may be possible for those who promote freedom and liberty to reverse the tide of statism that has stifled the nation far too long. If the readers of this book, along with the Tea Party and Occupy Wall Street movements, can somehow find any common ground that may exist and join forces, who knows what blessings the future may hold?”
Published by Page Publishing, Frank P. Skinner’s enthralling tale pulls no punches as the author skewers so-called great men of history. Not playing favorites, Skinner aims his barbs at Republicraps and Democraps, conservatives and liberals alike, finding the absurdities inherent in all sides of American political life. Thought-provoking and poignant, “Setting the Record Straight” will leave readers in stitches while granting new understanding of the greatest nation in the world.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Setting the Record Straight: A Compleat History of the Alternate States of America” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
