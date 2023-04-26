Elise Benavidez’s New Book, "The Last Indian Child," is a Harrowing Story About a Young Native American Girl, Named Alcadia Martinez Benavidez, and Her Fight for Survival

Recent release “The Last Indian Child,” from Page Publishing author Elise Benavidez, is an intense novel based on a true story of Alcadia Martinez Benavidez, a Native American woman who spent most of her life living in fear.