Elise Benavidez’s New Book, "The Last Indian Child," is a Harrowing Story About a Young Native American Girl, Named Alcadia Martinez Benavidez, and Her Fight for Survival
Recent release “The Last Indian Child,” from Page Publishing author Elise Benavidez, is an intense novel based on a true story of Alcadia Martinez Benavidez, a Native American woman who spent most of her life living in fear.
Long Beach, CA, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Elise Benavidez, a professional ballroom dancer, executive chef, mother, grandmother, and wife, has completed her new book, “The Last Indian Child”: a gripping and captivating novel that follows the story of the author’s husband’s grandmother and the Native American people.
Benavidez writes, “'The Last Indian Child' is based on a true story of the author’s husband’s grandmother. Elise Benavidez has spent twenty years researching the family history. It was an impossible task. The Apache Indians didn’t record dates of birth. She had to interview family members and check government records, military, Bureau of Indian Affairs, and census records. She was so surprised to discover her husband’s grandmother was the daughter of a well-documented Apache chief, Chief Victorio.”
Published by Page Publishing, Elise Benavidez’s fascinating tale describes the life of Alcadia Martinez Benavidez and the Native American people. Alcadia is the grandmother of the author’s husband and the daughter of Apache Chief Vicotrio. Her painful story and complex history compelled the author to write this book. She brings readers into the world of the Native American people and shows how they overcame hardships.
Benavidez used family stories, military archives, and government documents to piece together this incredible family history. This book serves as a glimpse into the hardships and adversity that the Native American people went through. While writing, Benavidez discovered that the love of a family spans generations and that’s something all readers can learn from.
Readers who wish to experience this magnetic work can purchase “The Last Indian Child” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
