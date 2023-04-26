Author Herbert A. Goertz’s New Book, “A Long Night's Journey into Day,” Reveals How the Author Was Indoctrinated by Nazi Propaganda as a Young Boy in 1930s Germany

Recent release “A Long Night's Journey into Day: Growing Up In Nazi Germany,” from Page Publishing author Herbert A. Goertz is a fascinating account of the author's formative years growing up in Germany and how he was led astray by Nazi brainwashing and disinformation. Guided by his parents back from the brink, Goertz's tale shows how quickly fascism can rise almost completely unimpeded.