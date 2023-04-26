Author Herbert A. Goertz’s New Book, “A Long Night's Journey into Day,” Reveals How the Author Was Indoctrinated by Nazi Propaganda as a Young Boy in 1930s Germany
Recent release “A Long Night's Journey into Day: Growing Up In Nazi Germany,” from Page Publishing author Herbert A. Goertz is a fascinating account of the author's formative years growing up in Germany and how he was led astray by Nazi brainwashing and disinformation. Guided by his parents back from the brink, Goertz's tale shows how quickly fascism can rise almost completely unimpeded.
Tunbridge, VT, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Herbert A. Goertz, who has studied and taught at various educational institutions, has completed his new book, “A Long Night's Journey into Day: Growing Up In Nazi Germany”: a powerful memoir detailing the author’s childhood years spent in Germany during Hitler’s rise to power, and how easily citizens at the time were entranced by Nazi propaganda.
Born in Aachen, Germany, in 1932, Herbert A. Goertz studied at Cologne University and, as a Fulbright Exchange Student, at Bowling Green State University and Yale University where he taught for two years. He then moved to New England and continued teaching for many years at Dartmouth College, Royalton Law Study Center, and Royalton College as well as at the Mountain School in Vershire, Vermont. He and his wife live in Central Vermont on a hill farm with a view of the Green Mountains.
Goertz shares, “‘A Long Night’s Journey into Day’ is the story of a young boy growing up in Nazi Germany. At first, he is seduced by the propaganda and glitter of the ‘Thousand Year Reich’ as Adolf Hitler liked to refer to his rule, but the guidance of his parents and a slowly growing awareness of the bigotry and brutality of the regime saved him from being wholly taken in by the ever-present indoctrination into the ideology of Nazism. The book ends with a defense of democracy as a bulwark against unchecked evil in government and with a passionate repudiation of all forms of prejudice and racism.”
Published by Page Publishing, Herbert A. Goertz's poignant tale takes a first-hand look at the ways in which fascism is allowed to grow and fester by citizens who show a lack of devotion to protecting democracy and the rights of all people, paving the way for extremists to take control. Unfortunately, in our political reality today, we are witnessing frequent assertions of white supremacy as well as expressions of anti-Semitic, anti-Muslim and anti-Chinese prejudices. Thus "A Long Night's Journey into Day: Growing up in Nazi Germany" is eye-opening and relevant to America's current political climate and is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “A Long Night's Journey into Day: Growing Up In Nazi Germany” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
