Author Emmanuel Williams’s New Book, "Blueberries and Basketball," is a Poignant Tale on the Importance of Eating Healthy in Order to Maintain an Athlete's Energy
Recent release “Blueberries and Basketball,” from Page Publishing author Emmanuel Williams, tells the story of two best friends and fellow student athletes who love playing basketball. When Kaleb finds himself often feeling too tired and sluggish to play basketball well, Xavier helps him find the root of his problem and sets him on the path of healthy eating and proper nutrition to help his game.
Grand Forks AFB, ND, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Emmanuel Williams, a native of Trio, South Carolina, has completed his new book, “Blueberries and Basketball”: a charming tale that centers around two friends, Xavier and Kaleb, who both love playing basketball but have vastly different eating habits. With the help of Xavier, Kaleb learns the importance of eating healthy, and the benefits that fresh fruits and vegetables can have for young athletes in keeping their energy up through games.
A devout believer in the Gospel of Jesus Christ, Emmanuel “Squirrel” Williams is a loving husband, father, Military Chaplain, and lover of blueberries and basketball. He is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and Dallas Theological Seminary, and he seeks to inspire others to follow Jesus, eat healthy, and enjoy the competitive nature of sports.
Growing up, Emmanuel Williams was taught at an early age that healthy eating was imperative to daily human life, but especially to athletes. As a high school athlete, Emmanuel noticed that when he ate burgers, candy, sodas, and fried foods before his games, his energy level was lower during and after the game. With much advice from his mother, Priscilla, Emmanuel used natural things such as honey and fruits to replace the desire for unhealthy sweets and started a new journey toward a healthy eating lifestyle.
Emmanuel had a strong desire to eat cookies, cake, pies, etc. because of its comforting delicacies. However, when he began to see that he needed to discipline himself for a healthy lifestyle going forward, he began researching and asking questions about the best types of eating practices. After going to college and wanting to help the next generation, “Blueberries and Basketball” was born.
Published by Page Publishing, Emmanuel Williams’s enlightening tale is inspired by the author’s love for basketball and healthy eating, as well as the need to inspire young athletes on the importance of healthy eating practices and choices. With colorful artwork to help illustrate Emmanuel’s tale, “Blueberries and Basketball” will help to change the narrative of young children around the world that eating healthy is not just for adults and professional athletes, but also for people of all ages, athletes or not.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Blueberries and Basketball” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
