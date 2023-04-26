Author Emmanuel Williams’s New Book, "Blueberries and Basketball," is a Poignant Tale on the Importance of Eating Healthy in Order to Maintain an Athlete's Energy

Recent release “Blueberries and Basketball,” from Page Publishing author Emmanuel Williams, tells the story of two best friends and fellow student athletes who love playing basketball. When Kaleb finds himself often feeling too tired and sluggish to play basketball well, Xavier helps him find the root of his problem and sets him on the path of healthy eating and proper nutrition to help his game.