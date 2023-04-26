Author Amy Baldwin’s New Book, "Ziggy and Tray Go to the Library," Follows Two Cousins as They Discover the Magic of Reading and How Special the Library Can be
Recent release “Ziggy and Tray Go to the Library,” from Page Publishing author Amy Baldwin, is an adorable tale that centers around Ziggy and Tray, two cousins who attempt to decide on their daily adventure. Tray's mom decides to take them on a surprise trip to a new place they've never been that holds limitless opportunities for them to explore and learn.
Trenton, NJ, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Amy Baldwin, a veteran of the U.S. Army, has completed her new book, “Ziggy and Tray Go to the Library”: a delightful story of two cousins, Ziggy and Tray, who want to go on an adventure, but are unsure of where to go. In order to help them out, Tray’s mom offers to take them to an exciting place that will allow them to travel to all sorts of different locations, experiencing all sorts of thrilling adventures and stories.
Author Amy Baldwin gained the idea of writing children’s books after spending quality time with her daughter, nieces, and nephews. Not wanting to write regular everyday children’s books, Amy set out to write stories that could teach young readers different life lessons and help them with their own experiences. Learning is Amy’s passion, and she feels that education should not be negotiated.
Amy writes, “It’s Saturday morning! The weekend is here. Ziggy and Tray are so bored and don’t know what to do for fun. If they could just put their minds together and come up with an idea. Maybe Mimi can help. You’re invited to join Ziggy and Tray on their trip to the library! Learn how much fun it is to read and even have your own library card to take books home. When reading with Ziggy and Tray, there is never a dull moment, and you always learn something new. Let’s see what kind of cool adventures Ziggy and Tray will take you on!”
Published by Page Publishing, Amy Baldwin’s engaging tale is the latest entry in the author’s “Ziggy and Tray” series and utilizes dolce sight words to help young readers get used to repetition in order to prepare them for kindergarten and first grades. With vibrant artwork to help illustrate Amy’s story and bring it to life, “Ziggy and Tray Go to the Library” is sure to capture the imaginations of readers of all ages and help them to become familiar with expressing one’s feelings to exhibit early effective communication.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Ziggy and Tray Go to the Library” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
