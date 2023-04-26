Author Amy Baldwin’s New Book, "Ziggy and Tray Go to the Library," Follows Two Cousins as They Discover the Magic of Reading and How Special the Library Can be

Recent release “Ziggy and Tray Go to the Library,” from Page Publishing author Amy Baldwin, is an adorable tale that centers around Ziggy and Tray, two cousins who attempt to decide on their daily adventure. Tray's mom decides to take them on a surprise trip to a new place they've never been that holds limitless opportunities for them to explore and learn.