Author Stephen Wieprecht’s New Book, "Life, Heaven, Hell," is a Charming and Emotional Story That Follows a Young Man Through His Life’s Journey
Recent release “Life, Heaven, Hell,” from Page Publishing author Stephen Wieprecht, is an expressive and dynamic novel that takes readers into the storied and unexpected life of the main character.
Maplewood, MO, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Stephen Wieprecht has completed his new book, “Life, Heaven, Hell”: an engrossing novel that follows a young man’s journey throughout life.
Wieprecht writes, “Jack met Crystal (who had endometriosis) at the Big Kahuna, and they began dating. She seemed solid, and he soon lost contact with some of the other friends he was seeing at the time. He was with her a year later when she came out of the doctor’s office crying. She said her endometriosis was so bad she either had to have a hysterectomy or had to have a test-tube baby now. Crystal cried big tears as she said all she ever wanted was a little house with a white picket fence, a loving husband, and her baby. As I said, she seemed solid.”
He continues, “She told Jack she knew he didn’t want the responsibility; he would just disappoint her just like every other man always had. Wow. Years later, he thought it was a nice use of guilt and set the situation up so Jack could pretend he was her knight in shining armor. It seemed simple enough. If this had been a cartoon—the word chump would appear above Jack’s head.”
Published by Page Publishing, Stephen Wieprecht’s interesting tale invites readers to follow along with the highs and lows the main character encounters throughout his life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Life, Heaven, Hell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
