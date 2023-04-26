Linda Lee’s New Book, "Jasmine: Flight from Fear," is a Captivating Novel About an Innocent Childhood Crush Morphing Into an Unhealthy and Dangerous Obsession
Recent release “Jasmine: Flight from Fear,” from Page Publishing author Linda Lee, is the thrilling story of a veterinary student named Jasmine Hoyt. Her charming small-town life is changed forever when Curtis Franklin, who has been fixated on Jasmine since they were kids, becomes dead set on making Jasmine his own.
New York, NY, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Linda Lee, a gifted author with a deep love for family and books, has completed her new book, “Jasmine: Flight from Fear”: a suspenseful and potent story about a young woman being haunted by a figure from her past.
“Jasmine had no trouble finding a student to fill her shift and found herself headed toward Johnsville after class the next day,” writes Lee. “Her nerves were on edge as she pulled into a space in the parking lot behind the bank. She checked her appearance in the mirror before pushing her purse under the seat. She looked around in fear before she opened the door, climbing out and locking the door behind her. She had almost reached the back corner of the bank, preparing to walk along the side toward the front, when a hand grabbed her arm, twisting it up behind her.”
Published by Page Publishing, Linda Lee’s gripping tale follows Jasmine Hoyt, a talented young veterinary student. She strives to join her father’s practice in the Front Range of Colorado and lives a peaceful small-town life in the mountains. Curtis Franklin has been nefariously obsessed with Jasmine since childhood. Their dance teacher paired them together often and said they were the perfect couple; Curtis spent the following years fixated on making that a reality.
With only weeks left of veterinary school, Jasmine’s life turns upside-down. In the midst of a waking nightmare, she turns to her closest friend, Emmalee Gray. Jasmine flees Johnsville with the help of Emmalee in search of somewhere to start over. Will Jasmine be able to find the safe haven she so desperately desires?
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Jasmine: Flight from Fear” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
