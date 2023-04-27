Author John McClain’s New Book “Power of Light!” Follows One Man's Journey to Defend His Soul Against Forces That Would Otherwise Tear Him from the Lord and Salvation

Recent release “Power of Light!” from Page Publishing author John McClain, is a profound faith-based tale that centers around Ed Williams, a man of great faith who is met with opposition towards his relationship with the Lord. As those around him put pressure on him to abandon God, Ed will be forced to stand against the oncoming spiritual fight for his soul with the aid of guardian angels.