Author John McClain’s New Book “Power of Light!” Follows One Man's Journey to Defend His Soul Against Forces That Would Otherwise Tear Him from the Lord and Salvation
Recent release “Power of Light!” from Page Publishing author John McClain, is a profound faith-based tale that centers around Ed Williams, a man of great faith who is met with opposition towards his relationship with the Lord. As those around him put pressure on him to abandon God, Ed will be forced to stand against the oncoming spiritual fight for his soul with the aid of guardian angels.
Bossier, LA, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- John McClain, a writer whose creativity has always been a part of his life, has completed his new book, “Power of Light!”: a gripping story of the incredible blessings that can occur when one stands steadfast and unwavering in their faith despite the monumental challenges from those who would cut off one’s connection to the Lord.
“Ed Williams represents a modern-day Joshua, whose faith will lift him to spiritual heights that most only imagine, his willingness to believe beyond what he can see and understand will propel him on a path filled with challenges, ranging from political pressures and corporate espionage to teenage drama, and unpredictable questions he will face from his wife,” writes McClain. “As he perseveres, his faith will open up a journey into the spiritual dimension that is unparalleled. His commitment to faith will place him in the middle of a spiritual battle that will draw the ire of demonic schemes in which he will stand as a human warrior with spiritual ability beyond the natural while walking as a beacon of light to those in his life. He will be assigned guardian angels that have specialized abilities and have served great spiritual leaders for millenniums.”
Published by Page Publishing, John McClain’s poignant novel serves as a powerful reminder for readers to never give up on their trust and faith in God, and to stand by him no matter what, as Ed does when faced with scrutiny from all around him. Expertly paced and deeply personal, McClain weaves a fascinating tale that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “Power of Light!” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
