Author markewilliams’s New Book, “Finding Venice Beach,” is a Series of Images That Reveal the Struggle & Beauty to be Found Within Venice Beach & the Human Experience

Recent release “Finding Venice Beach,” from Page Publishing author markewilliams, is a thought-provoking and heartfelt collection of photographs taken by the author that capture the daily life and locations around Venice Beach, California. Through his work, markewilliams aims to depict the synesthetic disquieting state of the world captured from wit, humor, and irony to anxiety and ambiguity.