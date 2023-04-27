Author markewilliams’s New Book, “Finding Venice Beach,” is a Series of Images That Reveal the Struggle & Beauty to be Found Within Venice Beach & the Human Experience
Recent release “Finding Venice Beach,” from Page Publishing author markewilliams, is a thought-provoking and heartfelt collection of photographs taken by the author that capture the daily life and locations around Venice Beach, California. Through his work, markewilliams aims to depict the synesthetic disquieting state of the world captured from wit, humor, and irony to anxiety and ambiguity.
Boston, MA, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- markewilliams, a former journalism student and current medical professional, has completed his new book, “Finding Venice Beach”: a captivating photography book documenting the beautiful sights of Venice Beach, as well as the daily lies and raw human emotion of those who reside and work in the community.
Coming into photography from the outside world, Dr. Mark E. Williams took up photography to change the way he looked at things, to “see” the observable world better, to achieve more balance, and to “stay well.” This do-it-yourself approach within the genre of street photography confirmed that in that moment held still by the image, the camera does not lie. The author’s sensibility was drawn to the works of Cartier Bresson, Dorothea Lange, Robert Frank, Garry Winogrand, Tod Papageorge, and Barbara Kruger. What is particularly strong in his creative process is the pairing of the photographic image with original titles, appellations that are short but have a lot to say in helping to fortify the image. This puts his photographs, as authors would say, “in the first person.” But the photos are more than just source material, as he strives to capture real people and the enormity of the human condition beyond words.
“For the times we are in, I needed to find Venice Beach, California. I mean, I needed to FIND Venice Beach. I made it my public photography space and photo op for three straight days. I discovered that you never know what’s going to happen in Venice Beach until you find it. The result is a restless portrait consisting of twenty-eight photos, each entitled. Image and title are meant to be by turns intimate, witty, engaging, affectionate, and reflective. My book concept was based on the artist Edward Ruscha’s ‘Twentysix Gasoline Stations’ from sixty years ago. It is said that he wanted his book to evoke a kind of ‘Huh?’ response. I hope this monograph of my images of Venice Beach will do the same,” writes markewilliams.
Published by Page Publishing, markewilliams’s enthralling series will transport readers and it invites them to reflect, and witness all that can be observed through the author’s stirring photography. Through blending the still moments of life captured within his work with observational and poignant titles to spark further depth and clarity, markewilliams aims to evoke a wide range of emotions through his take on contemporary art that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Finding Venice Beach” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
