Air-Weigh to Exhibit at WasteExpo 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana
Eugene, OR, April 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Air-Weigh will be exhibiting at the WasteExpo Show taking place in New Orleans, Louisiana, May 1st through May 4th, 2023.
The WasteExpo Show is North America’s largest solid waste, recycling, organics, and sustainability tradeshow serving both the private and public sectors. WasteExpo showcases the latest in industry technologies and innovations, products, and services for the waste services industry.
Air-Weigh will exhibit at Booth #4120. Attendees will learn more about their BinMaxx arm-mounted front end loader scales for refuse vehicles. Refuse fleets with BinMaxx can maximize profitability, compare revenue to disposal costs on a customer-by-customer basis, know weight data transmitted in real time, and track service verification on routes. In addition to their arm-mounted on-board scales, the BinMaxx Cloud service will send weight data to the cloud.
The Air-Weigh team will also demonstrate their LoadMaxx and QuickLoad product lines. With LoadMaxx or QuickLoad, drivers know GVW, Net Payload, and axle group weights. LoadMaxx additionally provides advanced communication features with third party telematics.
The Air-Weigh sales team will assist with any questions at Booth #4120 at the WasteExpo show.
For more information, please reach out to our team at 1-888-459-3444 or visit our website at www.air-weigh.com.
About Air-Weigh: Air-Weigh is an On-Board Scale manufacturer of innovative and technological weighing solutions for trucks, tractors, trailers, front-end loader refuse vehicles and more for mechanical and air suspensions. Based in Eugene, OR, Air-Weigh brands include BinMaxx, LoadMaxx, LoadMaxx Plus, QuickLoad, QuickLoad Plus, and QuickWeigh. For more information: www.Air-Weigh.com.
