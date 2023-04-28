Good-Vibes.TV Kicks Off Season 3 on New Platform
Streaming TV talk show, Good-Vibes.TV, is kicking off its 3rd Season on a NEW platform: YouTube! In addition to being featured on the Legrity.TV network, the first episode of Season 3 will premiere on May 1st
Murphy, NC, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Streaming TV talk show, Good-Vibes.TV, is kicking off its 3rd Season on a new platform: YouTube. In addition to being featured on the Legrity.TV network, the first episode of Season 3 will premiere on May 1st.
Two years ago, Executive Producer/Host Lesley Klein was inspired to produce a talk show which explores all the ways a person can raise their vibration (frequency) and thrive. In her 35- to 50-minute programs, she has interviewed experts in the fields of Jin Shin Jyutsu (aka JSJ), Ikebana, Quantum Emotional Healing, Nature & Sustainability, Emotional Liberation, Confident Manifesting and more.
"We are so excited to premiere Season 3 on YouTube," said Lesley Klein, Executive Producer and Host of Good-Vibes.TV. "This is a huge step for us, and we can't wait to share our message of positivity and wellness with even more people. We hope to inspire viewers to incorporate new habits to raise their vibration and thrive."
Recent studies have revealed that more people are watching YouTube than Netflix and Hulu on their living room TVs. Additionally, 68% of baby boomers are watching YouTube for entertainment, with 1 in 3 looking for more information on products & services. To meet this growing demand, Klein has added a weekly livestream called the "Good Vibes Lifestyle" to her offerings. Every Thursday at 3 pm ET, Klein focuses on one tip to raise your vibe and viewers can interact by commenting during the live stream.
"Our viewers come to us for inspiration and guidance on how to elevate their lives in all aspects," said Klein. "We are excited to share our content on this new platform, which will allow us to reach even more people and help them on their journey of self-discovery."
The show's move to YouTube is just the latest in a series of exciting developments for Good-Vibes.TV. In addition to the new platform, the show is also working on expanding its roster of guests and topics for Season 3, promising even more in-depth interviews and insightful discussions.
"Season 3 is going to be our best yet," said Klein. "We have some amazing guests lined up, and we can't wait to explore new topics and ideas with our viewers. Whether you're a long-time fan or a new viewer, we promise to bring you the best possible viewing experience and help you raise your vibration in every way possible."
Viewers can watch Good-Vibes.TV for free by going to www.Good-Vibes.TV, www.youtube.com/@raiseyourvibeandthrive or www.Legrity.TV. Enlightened Influencers who would like to be featured on Good-Vibes.TV can contact info@good-vibes.TV to find out how.
Klein has been an entrepreneur for over 28 years and is a contributing author in three International Best Selling books: 1 Habit for Entrepreneurial Success (2020), 1 Habit for Thriving in a Post-Covid World (2021) and Wellness For Winners (2022). She was recognized as a 2022 Woman of Worth winner and was the founder/operator of an award-winning metaphysical bookstore, called Oak Trail Books, in Florida for 16 years. For 9 years she owned/operated a new age cafe, called The Witch’s Brew, also in Florida. Married to Rick Klein, she lives part-time in Florida and North Carolina. Her mission is to raise the vibration of the planet, one person at a time.
