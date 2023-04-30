Recent Findings on Perceived Out-of-Body Experiences Raise New Scientific Questions
All of these findings not only add to the current literature on OBEs and near-death experiences, but also point out important dilemmas and raise some new questions.
Casa Grande, AZ, April 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The NDE OBE Research Project, which began on April 13, 2020, is focused on identifying and defining different types of perceived out-of-body experiences (OBEs), and discovering the differences and commonalities among them, focusing on any possible catalysts, the event itself, and the process from beginning to end. Robert King, the Project Manager of this ongoing study, released a 98-page report on April 17, 2023, reporting the findings from Phase II of the project, which are based on a total 240 participants reporting 252 perceived OBEs. The report is available free to the public at
http://dx.doi.org/10.13140/RG.2.2.22749.90085
This report from Phase II identifies various types and subtypes of perceived OBEs, basing the primary categorization of perceived OBEs on the experient’s condition or state. It suggests that the reduction, disruption, or cessation to the body’s oxygen supply may be associated with most perceived OBEs that occur when one is near death. It also acknowledges that intense pain and/or physical trauma as well as substance intake under certain variable conditions for some experients may contribute to some perceived OBEs. It offers a hypothesis that the primary catalyst for many types of perceived OBEs may be an unconscious, adaptive, reactionary process triggered by various psychological and/or physiological stimuli initiating the onset of a nonpathological dissociation or detachment. Furthermore, another hypothesis has been offered suggesting that this dissociation in many cases is purposeful as either an orienting response to threat/stress and/or to allow for a beneficial absorption, depending on the conditions and circumstances.
This research so far has found that there are both commonalities and differences among different types and subtypes of perceived OBEs. In this second phase new dilemmas were also explored and discussed, such as the high report of missing facial features on perceived-OBE personages and incorrect perceptions of the immediate environment during non-transcendental perceived OBEs across all types and subtypes. Furthermore, it was found that the brain has the capability to formulate a simulated environment at least in some perceived-OBE cases.
In addition, this study has reported over 31 cases of observed somatic continuance in which the physical body persists in what appears to be self-sustaining, autonomous or semi-autonomous behavior, such as sitting erect, standing, walking, running, or performing other actions while the consciousness of that physical body has the impression of watching that body from a distant vantage point.
