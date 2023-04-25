HoduSoft Participating in the Upcoming Call & Contact Center Expo in Las Vegas, USA
Denver, CO, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HoduSoft, one of the leading unified communications software providers in the world is excited to announce its participation in Call and Contact Center Expo. The upcoming Expo is set to take place from 26th to 27th April in Las Vegas, USA. This event promises to bring together some of the industry's leading minds to share their insights and expertise. From HoduSoft, Kartik Khambhati (Co-Founder & Chief Business Development Officer at HoduSoft) will be participating to share his knowledge and information related to call and contact center software. The key details related to HoduSoft participating in the Expo are as follows-
Call & Contact Center Expo- 26 - 27th April,2023 | Las Vegas, USA
Booth No. - 4024,
participant- Kartik Khambhati
At this Expo, HoduSoft will present one of its best products - HoduCC software. HoduCC Call and Contact Center Software is a comprehensive and flexible contact center solution that can help businesses of all sizes improve their customer service and streamline their operations. It is designed to help businesses manage their customer interactions across multiple channels, such as voice, email, chat, and social media. It provides a range of features including call routing and distribution, IVR, call recording and monitoring, predictive dialing, and more.
Moreover, the software is highly customizable and scalable, allowing businesses to tailor it to their specific needs and easily add new features as their needs evolve. It also includes advanced reporting and analytics tools that provide real-time insights into call center performance and help businesses optimize their operations. HoduCC is also compatible with a wide range of third-party applications and integrations, making it easy to integrate with existing systems and workflows.
“I am very much excited to participate and represent HoduSoft in the upcoming Call and Contact Center Expo. The event is expected to attract hundreds of industry experts from across the region. And, I am sure we will get ample networking opportunities to connect with industry peers and potential partners. We will be presenting HoduCC to spread knowledge about this wonderful product. I believe that sharing knowledge and ideas is crucial to driving innovation and growth in our industry. The best thing about this product is that it is available as both an on-premise as well as a cloud-based solution,” Kartik Khambhati said.
He further added, “This event will definitely provide invaluable insights and inspiration for the professionals at all levels in the call and contact center industry. HoduSoft as a team is thrilled to be a part of such an event.”
About HoduSoft:
HoduSoft is an India-headquartered, well-renowned unified communications software provider. Established in 2015, it is engaged in building quality software products to help businesses achieve success with their communications tools. With years of experience in the industry, HoduSoft has emerged as one of the best VoIP software providers, offering top-notch communication products at unmatched value for businesses of all sizes. The latest Gartner Digital Markets report features HoduSoft’s HoduCC contact and calls center software as a Category Leader and Frontrunner for call recording solutions. Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduPBX and HoduBlast.
Contact
HoduSoft Pvt. Ltd.Contact
Kartik Khambhati
707-708-4638
www.hodusoft.com
