Bernardo A. Gonzalez M.’s "Procesando el Llamado de Dios" Emphasizes the Importance of Faith in Fulfilling Life’s Purpose
Recent release “Procesando el Llamado de Dios,” from Page Publishing author Bernardo A. Gonzalez M., is a noteworthy account that invites everyone to activate their faith and to hold on to God’s word.
West Jordan, UT, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bernardo A. Gonzalez M., a clinical psychologist, pastor and prophet, has completed his new book, “Procesando el Llamado de Dios”: a compelling recount on the author’s experiences as he fulfills God’s original design for him. This is a powerful testimony on faith and at the same time teaches readers the importance of heeding God’s call.
Gonzalez shares, “My experiences are written in this book, ‘Procesando el Llamado de Dios.’ It is also an inspiration to everyone who reads it and meditates on what God can do with anyone who understands God's call. Strengthen yourself in faith and be willing to walk in the direction of God, living a lifestyle according to the original design in which God created for us. Knowing that He is always ahead of us, opening doors and making divine connections, knowing that nothing in the Lord is by chance, because God is in control of everything. Knowing God deeply in an intimate relationship, longing for new experiences every day, in order to clearly discern the processes of the call.
“Remember that God is not associated with small dreams, God is associated with big dreams.”
Published by Page Publishing, Bernardo A. Gonzalez M.’s reminiscent work is another proof that God will always have everyone’s back.
This will make a good reference in deepening an individual’s faith.
Readers who wish to experience this inspiring work can purchase “Procesando el Llamado de Dios” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
