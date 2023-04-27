Author Willie B. Powell’s New Book, "Out of Yazoo City," is Compelling Autobiographical Work That Tells the Story of the Author’s Journey Through Life

Recent release “Out of Yazoo City,” from Page Publishing author Willie B. Powell, is a captivating autobiographical work that describes the events of her journey through life growing up with various family members and witnessing firsthand the segregation in the South during the 1950s. The author spent much of her early life living with her grandparents in Yazoo City, Mississippi.