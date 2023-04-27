Author Willie B. Powell’s New Book, "Out of Yazoo City," is Compelling Autobiographical Work That Tells the Story of the Author’s Journey Through Life
Recent release “Out of Yazoo City,” from Page Publishing author Willie B. Powell, is a captivating autobiographical work that describes the events of her journey through life growing up with various family members and witnessing firsthand the segregation in the South during the 1950s. The author spent much of her early life living with her grandparents in Yazoo City, Mississippi.
New York, NY, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Willie B. Powell, who has retired after twenty-five years of civil service and is now a substitute teacher, has completed her new book, “Out of Yazoo City”: a gripping and potent autobiographical work that shares her experience growing up in Yazoo City, Mississippi, in the 1950s and being an eyewitness of segregation in the South. The author also describes the struggle of being shifted from one family member to another throughout her childhood.
Author Willie B. Powell writes, “Growing up from the time of birth, I lived with different family members. From my cousins Frances and Peter Powell to my grandparents (Mama and Papa) to my mother Genoline (Cude), to my aunt Inez, and my aunt Sweetie Mae. Finally, I was sent to Piney Woods Country Life School. I attended there from 1955 to 1962. Not exactly a foster child, but I felt like one. All these transitions have been compiled in telling this story of my life.”
Published by Page Publishing, Willie B. Powell’s mesmerizing work shares the story of how her life was impacted by her grandfather’s death. When Willie was twelve, she and her grandmother were uprooted from Mississippi by an aunt who moved them to Chicago, Robbins, Illinois. When Willie was enrolled in Piney Woods Country Life School, she embraced the school’s motto of educating “the head, the heart, and the hand,” and found success academically as well as in the work arena, in addition to meeting her husband, which led to a fifty-year marriage.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “Out of Yazoo City” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
