Author David A. Bissaillon’s New Book, "The Unusual Quilt," Was Intended as a Bedtime Story to Help Children Relax Their Minds and Sleep Soundly Through the Night
Recent release “The Unusual Quilt,” from Page Publishing author David A. Bissaillon, was written at Maple Rock Farm in Charlton, Massachusetts, just outside Old Sturbridge Village in The Berkshires.
Mims, FL, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- David A. Bissaillon, who was born in North Adams, Massachusetts, has completed his new book, “The Unusual Quilt”: a captivating children’s story that takes young readers and listeners into the woods to discover the patterns of nature.
Bissaillon writes, “The sun’s rays wove through the snowcovered trees’ branches and finally made their way to the newly white powdered ground, bringing with them the shadows of the limbs. Crisscrossing each other, the shadows began a country patchwork on top of this clean white blanket of snow.”
He continues, “Past fallen branches had twisted in and out of the snow blanket that helped strengthen this patchwork design.”
Published by Page Publishing, David A. Bissaillon’s delightful tale serves as the perfect bedtime story for young listers winding down at the end of the day.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “The Unusual Quilt” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
