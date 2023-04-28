Author T. Marie Spencer’s New Book, "Radical Rescue," is an Inspirational True Story of an Ordinary Life That Becomes Extraordinary Through the Will of the Lord
Recent release “Radical Rescue,” from Page Publishing author T. Marie Spencer, is a true story about a God who desires relationship with all his children. Called by circumstances to look towards her Heavenly Father, the author recounts over twenty years of miracles that she has experienced in her family and seen in others.
New York, NY, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- T. Marie Spencer has completed her new book, “Radical Rescue”: a gripping and compelling story based on true events of a life transformed through miraculous circumstances that reveals the ways in which the Lord is constantly calling his children back to him.
Author T. Marie Spencer is a wife, a mother, and an ordained minister of a community church in New England. Cosmetology was her first occupation before entering full-time ministry. Spencer also has traveled worldwide with her husband as conference speakers, missionaries, and overseers of churches. She loves to encourage and impart hope to women struggling with marriage and parenting.
“‘There has got to be more to life than this!’ I shouted out loud when all hell was breaking loose,” writes Spencer. “I was not expecting a response since I was alone in a cemetery. But when I heard a response, something miraculous happened! This is a true story of an ordinary life that becomes something extraordinary. Broken marriages and shattered families are everywhere in every neighborhood, and this unique story will inspire hope.”
Published by Page Publishing, T. Marie Spencer’s enlightening tale provides a poignant and faith-based journey that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning and brilliant conclusion. Through sharing her story, author T. Marie hopes to encourage readers to look towards their Heavenly Father in times of need and strife, knowing he will always be there to carry oneself through all that life may throw their way.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Radical Rescue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author T. Marie Spencer is a wife, a mother, and an ordained minister of a community church in New England. Cosmetology was her first occupation before entering full-time ministry. Spencer also has traveled worldwide with her husband as conference speakers, missionaries, and overseers of churches. She loves to encourage and impart hope to women struggling with marriage and parenting.
“‘There has got to be more to life than this!’ I shouted out loud when all hell was breaking loose,” writes Spencer. “I was not expecting a response since I was alone in a cemetery. But when I heard a response, something miraculous happened! This is a true story of an ordinary life that becomes something extraordinary. Broken marriages and shattered families are everywhere in every neighborhood, and this unique story will inspire hope.”
Published by Page Publishing, T. Marie Spencer’s enlightening tale provides a poignant and faith-based journey that is sure to leave readers spellbound and remain with them long after its stunning and brilliant conclusion. Through sharing her story, author T. Marie hopes to encourage readers to look towards their Heavenly Father in times of need and strife, knowing he will always be there to carry oneself through all that life may throw their way.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Radical Rescue” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories