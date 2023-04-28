Author T. Marie Spencer’s New Book, "Radical Rescue," is an Inspirational True Story of an Ordinary Life That Becomes Extraordinary Through the Will of the Lord

Recent release “Radical Rescue,” from Page Publishing author T. Marie Spencer, is a true story about a God who desires relationship with all his children. Called by circumstances to look towards her Heavenly Father, the author recounts over twenty years of miracles that she has experienced in her family and seen in others.