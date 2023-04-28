Author Mark Lee Berty’s New Book "My Queen" is an Enthralling Story of an Author Who Must Bow to the Will of One Known as "the Queen" Over the Content in His Latest Book

Recent release “My Queen,” from Page Publishing author Mark Lee Berty, is a stirring tale that follows Mark Barrow, an author who is on the cusp of literary greatness with his first erotic novel about to be published. But when he's slapped with a lawsuit over a character that was inspired by a real-life persona, Mark must meet her questionable demands or risk bankruptcy, no matter what she asks.