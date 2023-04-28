Author Mark Lee Berty’s New Book "My Queen" is an Enthralling Story of an Author Who Must Bow to the Will of One Known as "the Queen" Over the Content in His Latest Book
Recent release “My Queen,” from Page Publishing author Mark Lee Berty, is a stirring tale that follows Mark Barrow, an author who is on the cusp of literary greatness with his first erotic novel about to be published. But when he's slapped with a lawsuit over a character that was inspired by a real-life persona, Mark must meet her questionable demands or risk bankruptcy, no matter what she asks.
New York, NY, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Lee Berty has completed his new book, “My Queen”: a captivating story of an author who faces a lawsuit over the use of a character with a likeness to a real person in his latest novel and must spend the night with her in order to avoid losing everything he’s worked for.
Author Mark Lee Berty is a highly decorated senior commanding special forces officer in the Ukrainian army. Currently, he is serving on the front lines fighting for his country’s freedom and independence. He is also known as a prolific writer due to his exciting yet realistic stories about military life that draw upon his personal experiences.
Berty writes, “Under the threat of a multimillion lawsuit for the protection of the honor and dignity of powerful individual, frivolously mentioned in the new book under very zealous circumstances, Mark Barrow, a former Navy Seal, and now promising author of an erotic novel with an open on BDSM, is forced to sign a treaty that obliges with the Queen.
“Mark is suspicious since the details of the ‘communication’ will become known only after meeting with the Queen, which for some reason is appointed for this night in the rented Black Panther club, but the plaintiff’s lawyer, stunning Sara Crichton, leaves Mark with no choice.
“The book will either drop him into the abyss or raise to a pinnacle of literary Olympus. Mark understands, that to commit such ascent alone is impossible. Only together, driven by love.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Lee Berty’s thrilling tale is the author’s first foray into the erotic genre and will take readers on a wild and compelling ride. Expertly paced and full of suspense, this steamy narrative will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page as Mark Barrow continues to lose himself to the ever-powerful grasp of the Queen herself.
Readers who wish to experience this titillating work can purchase "My Queen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
