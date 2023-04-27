Joyce Heiple’s New Book, "Kolbe's Gift," is a Joyful and Enlightening Children’s Story That Follows a Young Moose as He Learns the Power of Doing Good Deeds
Recent release “Kolbe's Gift,” from Covenant Books author Joyce Heiple, is the inspirational tale of a moose about to leave for moose college. He is given a special scarf by his grandmother who tells him to let the scarf serve as a reminder to always help those in need when he can.
Metamora, IL, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Joyce Heiple, creator of the Can-Do program and a teacher for almost forty years, has completed her new book, “Kolbe's Gift”: a wholesome lesson in kindness and selflessness.
Heiple says, “‘Kolbe’s Gift’ is the story of Kolbe the Moose’s journey to college. His Grandma had given him a special scarf with words of wisdom to remember on that journey. Kolbe’s encounters help him see the joy that comes from giving even when it hurts.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Joyce Heiple’s new book begins as a young moose named Kolbe is about to embark on a journey to his first day of moose college. As he prepares to leave, his grandma wraps a red and green scarf around his neck and gives him an important message. Grandma says, “When you are on your journey in life, and that means wherever you go, if you meet someone who needs your help, and you have the means to help them, you should do it.” Kolbe keeps his grandma’s words in mind as he sets out for college.
Along the way, Kolbe encounters several woodland critters who need his help. He finds some hungry baby raccoons and gives them the sandwiches his mother made for him for the trip. He encounters a disoriented and confused owl and bestows upon him the Book of Knowledge that his father gave him for college. He even gives a shivering bear the clothes off his back. He feels good knowing that he has helped people, but will his good deeds go unnoticed? Find out within the uplifting pages of “Kolbe’s Gift.”
Readers can purchase “Kolbe's Gift” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
