Author Thomas Brooks’s New Book, "Paid in Full—A Guide to Financial Freedom," is a Useful Resource for Those Seeking Better Financial Management
Recent release “Paid in Full—A Guide to Financial Freedom,” from Covenant Books author Thomas Brooks, is based on the true-life experiences of a Montana family when a recession created challenges that sank their hard-earned cattle ranch under a crippling load of debt.
Vaughn, MT, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thomas Brooks, who grew up in Napa, California, has completed his new book, “Paid in Full—A Guide to Financial Freedom”: a helpful guide that shares the story of how they called on their faith in God, made life changes, and worked hard to pay off over $400,000 can help anyone struggling with debt.
Author Thomas Brooks served a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Taiwan from 1973-1975 and earned a BS from Cal Poly in the field of animal science. He married his college sweetheart, Karen Kirchhof, and they have four children and fourteen grandchildren.
In 2008, a crushing financial setback to their Montana ranching operation created a debt load of over $400,000 for Tom and Karen. With work and determination, they paid it off completely in four and a half years.
A career based on animal health, nutrition, and management, along with an eight-year stint as a licensed financial advisor, gave Tom the knowledge and skill to face overwhelming challenges to faith, family, and finances created by the heavy load of indebtedness. With this book, he offers his hard-earned wisdom and counsel to others struggling with debt.
Tom writes, “My desire is that this writing will help someone who is in serious financial trouble find a way to get out of it and make the commitment to stay out of debt. Since our experience, I have had opportunities to share these ideas with others. All have benefited from taking a clear, hard look at their situations and developing plans to overcome the issues that caused them difficulty. Hopefully, this will be the case for you.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Thomas Brooks’s new book gives readers facing financial trouble hope and a plan.
Readers can purchase “Paid in Full - A Guide to Financial Freedom” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
