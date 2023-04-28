Author Phil Bass, Ph.D.’s New Book, “It’s Not a Cow,” Offers an Engaging Firsthand Account of Cattle in the Miraculous Food Production Industry
Recent release “It’s Not a Cow,” from Covenant Books author Phil Bass, Ph.D., is the accurate, factual, scientific story of the miracle of cattle in food production, written by a passionate, real-life animal scientist in easy-to-read, easy-to-understand, and entertaining prose.
Troy, ID, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Phil Bass, Ph.D., a real-life animal scientist who grew up on the rural north coast of California in dairy, beef, and timber country, has completed his new book, “It’s Not a Cow”: a fascinating work that allows readers to take a glimpse into the food production industry.
During his formative years, author Phil Bass, Ph.D., worked on dairy and beef farms, milking cows, caring for livestock, and harvesting vast quantities of feed that nourished the animals.
He earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in animal science at California Polytechnic State University and his Ph.D. in meat science from Colorado State University. Phil worked in the beef industry for several years, where he led educational programs, and innovative beef carcass merchandising initiatives, and told the story of the beef community.
Phil now holds a faculty position with the University of Idaho and loves living in Northern Idaho with his family and a small herd of beef cattle.
Author Phil Bass writes, “Hi, I’m Phil Bass. I’m three-quarters Italian by ancestry. No, Bass is not Italian. From my best estimate, it’s English/Irish/Scottish-ish. But that’s based off of some rather extensive lineage investigation by my late grandfather. The rest is very Italian. I grew up being reminded of that almost daily, and to be honest, I’m quite grateful for that. I’m telling you all this because I believe my youth was a remnant of the old-world Italian immigrant families who very much valued food and where it comes from.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Phil Bass, Ph.D.’s new book offers unique insight into a commonly misunderstood industry.
Readers can purchase “It’s Not a Cow” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market.
