Author Claudette Guest’s New Book, “TSIWT -N- SNRUT,” is an Empowering Collection of Unique & Intriguing Poetry That Draws the Author’s Life & Experiences
Recent release “TSIWT -N- SNRUT,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Claudette Guest, is a fascinating collection of powerful and illuminating poems written for all those who need a lift or a twist in life.
Bronx, NY, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Claudette Guest has completed her new book, “TSIWT -N- SNRUT”: an uplifting and emotional collection of poems that showcase the author’s keen observations of the world around her.
Guest writes, “Mom, do you see what’s going on? Do you see all the chaos our world is in? Can you feel the heaviness of my heart? On one hand, I’m glad you escaped this. On the other hand, though it’s selfish of me, I wish you were here. Never in my wildest thoughts could I imagine a world like this. For our safety, we must wear a mask that covers our nose and mouth. When we walk outdoors, we must stay six feet apart.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Claudette Guest’s one-of-a-kind work includes poems such as “Your Way,” “Mom and Dad,” “More Than a Friend,” “Remember When,” “Quiet,” “Mom,” “Love Again,” Imagine,” “Thankful,” “Next Generation,” “Building Repairs,” “Same Address,” and many more.
Readers who wish to experience this original work can purchase “TSIWT -N- SNRUT” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
