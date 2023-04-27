Maurice Hicks’s New Book, "Looking for Trouble," Follows the Author's True Story of Growing Up an Inner-City Child of Baltimore to Becoming a Decorated Police Officer
Baltimore, MD, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Maurice Hicks, a licensed private investigator in the states of Nevada and Maryland who earned a master’s degree in management from Johns Hopkins University and a bachelor’s degree in criminology from the University of Maryland, has completed his most recent book, “Looking for Trouble”: a fascinating memoir detailing the author’s life journey from the dangers of living in the inner-city of Baltimore as a young boy to finding his calling in the police department.
Author Maurice Hicks is a decorated twenty-year Maryland law enforcement veteran who retired at the rank of lieutenant. He served as the lead investigator of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force for almost three years. Maurice is the recipient of numerous awards and commendations during his tenure in law enforcement in Baltimore City and Prince George’s County. Some of these accolades include two Chief’s Awards of Merit and a Veterans of Foreign Wars Award. Maurice has also worked at the University of Maryland Global Campus for over twenty years in various capacities, including adjunct associate professor, course chair, and peer mentor.
“We live in an era where people hear about violent crime so frequently that they often become desensitized to it,” writes Hicks. “Unfortunately, police officers do not have the luxury of turning the channel. Each violent incident has a profound effect on their physical and emotional well-being. These officers perform their jobs for extraordinarily little money and often with little recognition.
“Many of the officers will relive their nightmares for years to come. Police officers carry the heavy burden of bringing violent assailants to justice. No police department in the country can adequately compensate police officers and detectives for enduring these enormous responsibilities. I want readers to discover one aspect of police work: the impact of public service on our families.
“I commend all the men and women employed by state, local, and federal law enforcement agencies. These officers risk their lives daily to bring violent criminals to justice. The police profession represents a unique subculture that has a strong desire to protect its members. Like many other organizations, they employ good people and bad people. In writing this book, my goal is to provide a realistic look at the trials, tribulations, and triumphs of the citizens, suspects, and officers I encountered during my first ten years in the law enforcement profession.”
Published by Fulton Books, Maurice Hicks’s book is a poignant and stirring tale that will take readers on a captivating journey as the author recounts his life’s path from humble beginnings to incredible success and fulfillment. Expertly paced and deeply personal, Hicks weaves a compelling memoir that readers won’t be able to put down and is sure to stay with them long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Looking for Trouble” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
