Mama Leah’s Newly Released "Shu Shu Stables" is a Charming Tale of a Special Farm and an Important Day That Taught a Powerful Lesson
“Shu Shu Stables,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Mama Leah, is an enjoyable adventure of learning to trust in one’s God-given blessings as readers find themselves swept up into a surprising adventure.
New York, NY, April 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Shu Shu Stables”: an engaging opportunity to help young readers to learn how to embrace their individuality. “Shu Shu Stables” is the creation of published author Mama Leah, a dedicated wife and mother who graduated from Bowling Green State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
Mama Leah shares, “When a mischievous cat at Shu Shu Stables is up to no good, the other farm animals must come together. While in the process, they learn a valuable lesson. Will Shu Shu Stables ever be the same again? Find out in this fun laugh-out-loud book about faith, family, and farming. Also, keep your eyes out for the hidden cross on each page’s illustration. The cross reminds us that Jesus is with us every day, and he is with us in every situation we face.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mama Leah’s new book will charm parents and children alike as a lighthearted tale of adventure and faith unfolds.
Mama Leah brings readers a fun and interactive narrative that offers a look-and-find activity alongside a heartfelt message of faith.
Consumers can purchase “Shu Shu Stables” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Shu Shu Stables,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
