Dr. Paula Sewell’s Newly Released "Second Timothy: An Exegetical Analysis and Exposition" is a Thoughtful Study of Lessons Learned from the Apostle
“Second Timothy: An Exegetical Analysis and Exposition,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Paula Sewell, is a potent reminder of the knowledge and spiritual guidance one can discover within the teachings of Paul as passed to Timothy.
Houston, TX, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Second Timothy: An Exegetical Analysis and Exposition”: a scholarly and articulate look at key scriptures. “Second Timothy: An Exegetical Analysis and Exposition” is the creation of published author Dr. Paula Sewell, a native of Jamaica who was a high school educator for thirty years. Dr. Sewell is the founder and president of Heavenly Moments Ministries, where she teaches a course on the book of Revelation. She is the mother of four beautiful children and four delightful grandchildren, and resides in Kansas City, Missouri.
Dr. Sewell shares, “If there is ever a time when we need to read, study, and obey the Word of God, it is now. The tide of lawlessness, spreading like wildfire, can be tempered when Christians know His Word and can accurately apply it to improve their lives and those around them.
“As the seismic tremors of deception attempt to penetrate the church, those who are 'rooted and grounded' in God’s Word can become effective witnesses in combating this evil end-time occurrence.
“Paul, the apostle, writing to his protégé Timothy, warned of the events of the 'last days.' He wrote, 'But know this, that in the last days, perilous times will come' (2 Timothy 3:1). He noted nineteen vices that would grip society and become evident as people’s hearts deteriorate and become increasingly wicked. Notably, these vices fostered by deception and indifference to God and His Word bring Paul’s prophetic writing to reality.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Paula Sewell’s new book provides an in-depth study that promotes a better understanding of who God is, encourages readers on the path to becoming mature believers, and motivates believers in becoming lifelong students of God’s Word.
Consumers can purchase “Second Timothy: An Exegetical Analysis and Exposition” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Second Timothy: An Exegetical Analysis and Exposition,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
