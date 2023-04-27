Robyn Kelsey’s Newly Released "The Photographer and the Wrestler" is a Sweet Story of Unexpected Love and True Connection Between Two Young Souls
“The Photographer and the Wrestler,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Robyn Kelsey, is an enjoyable short story that brings a young love to life through a series of unexpected encounters one fateful Christmas season.
Wichita, KS, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Photographer and the Wrestler”: a delightful and concise romance. “The Photographer and the Wrestler” is the creation of published author Robyn Kelsey, a proud mother and native of Kansas.
Kelsey shares, “Raye is hired at her dream job and goes to the company Christmas party. While at the party, she meets Carson and there is an instant connection between them. Carson wants to see Raye again but Raye is apprehensive because of her past and thinks that she isn’t good enough for Carson but will the spirit of the Christmas season help Raye let go of her past and let Carson in or will the haunting of her past keep her from opening up and letting love conquer all?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robyn Kelsey’s new book will captivate the imagination as readers race to see if Carson is able to win the heart of a apprehensive young woman.
Consumers can purchase “The Photographer and the Wrestler” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Photographer and the Wrestler,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Kelsey shares, “Raye is hired at her dream job and goes to the company Christmas party. While at the party, she meets Carson and there is an instant connection between them. Carson wants to see Raye again but Raye is apprehensive because of her past and thinks that she isn’t good enough for Carson but will the spirit of the Christmas season help Raye let go of her past and let Carson in or will the haunting of her past keep her from opening up and letting love conquer all?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Robyn Kelsey’s new book will captivate the imagination as readers race to see if Carson is able to win the heart of a apprehensive young woman.
Consumers can purchase “The Photographer and the Wrestler” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Photographer and the Wrestler,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories