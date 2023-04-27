Merrianna Bailey Tolbert’s Newly Released "Dandelion Soup" is a Darling Tale of Friendship and Teamwork
“Dandelion Soup,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Merrianna Bailey Tolbert, is a charming adventure in the forest as a friendly mouse finds help from friends great and small to concoct a delightful treat.
Oregon City, OR, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Dandelion Soup”: a lighthearted reading experience that can be enjoyed by the whole family. “Dandelion Soup” is the creation of published author Merrianna Bailey Tolbert, who has spent the past thirty years teaching children the joys of reading and writing. Her passion for literature and all things furry led her on the path to writing children’s books. When she is not writing, Merrianna spends time with her children and grandchildren. She currently lives in the Pacific Northwest.
Tolbert shares, “How do you make dandelion soup? Sprout realizes that the best things are made when everyone comes together. In this delightful story, his forest friends make a delicious treat to share. This is a story that celebrates friendship and the beauty of springtime.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Merrianna Bailey Tolbert’s new book will entertain young imaginations while imparting an important lesson teamwork and the joy of friendship.
Pairing adorable illustrations with a sweet narrative, Tolbert shares in hope of bringing joy to readers of any age as parents, guardians, and educators share with the little ones in their charge.
Consumers can purchase “Dandelion Soup” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Dandelion Soup,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
