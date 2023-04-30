Queens-Based Artist Magaly Colimon-Christopher Recipient of 2023 Queens Arts Fund New Works Grant
New York, NY, April 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Haitian-American actress/writer/director/producer Magaly Colimon-Christopher is the recipient of the 2023 Queens Arts Fund (QAF) New Work Grant in support of the development of her new play Access Granted, a mixed-media play with music that will explore a Haitian American woman's quest to heal generational trauma and the impact of immigration.
Ms. Colimon-Christopher is among the 142 Queens-based recipients supported by $457,600 in total funding, include poetry; plays; and community-based, dance, film, installation, multimedia, music, textile, and sculptural works that explore topics including immigrant experiences; cultural, racial, and gender identity; the pandemic and its impacts; climate change; and home and placemaking.
About Magaly
Magaly Colimon-Christopher is a first-generation Haitian American who writes new works from a viewpoint heavily influenced by the stories her family members shared about the complexities and wonders of Haitian culture and history. She is the Producing Artistic Director and Founder of Conch Shell Productions, an arts organization that develops, presents, and produces new plays and films written by Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean artists. Magaly received a B.A. from Columbia University, an MBA from Binghamton University, and an MFA in Acting from Yale School of Drama. To learn more, go to www.magalycolimon.com
About QAF New Work Grant
QAF offers New Work Grants of $3,000 to Queens-based individual artists, unincorporated artist collectives, or collaborations between multiple artists of all disciplines to support the creation of new work. “New Work” is defined as work that has not been produced or presented to an audience before. Queens Arts Fund, is a re-grant program supported by New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by New York Foundation for the Arts. To learn more go to: https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/queens-arts-fund/2023-recipients/
Ms. Colimon-Christopher is among the 142 Queens-based recipients supported by $457,600 in total funding, include poetry; plays; and community-based, dance, film, installation, multimedia, music, textile, and sculptural works that explore topics including immigrant experiences; cultural, racial, and gender identity; the pandemic and its impacts; climate change; and home and placemaking.
About Magaly
Magaly Colimon-Christopher is a first-generation Haitian American who writes new works from a viewpoint heavily influenced by the stories her family members shared about the complexities and wonders of Haitian culture and history. She is the Producing Artistic Director and Founder of Conch Shell Productions, an arts organization that develops, presents, and produces new plays and films written by Caribbean Diaspora and Caribbean artists. Magaly received a B.A. from Columbia University, an MBA from Binghamton University, and an MFA in Acting from Yale School of Drama. To learn more, go to www.magalycolimon.com
About QAF New Work Grant
QAF offers New Work Grants of $3,000 to Queens-based individual artists, unincorporated artist collectives, or collaborations between multiple artists of all disciplines to support the creation of new work. “New Work” is defined as work that has not been produced or presented to an audience before. Queens Arts Fund, is a re-grant program supported by New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by New York Foundation for the Arts. To learn more go to: https://www.nyfa.org/awards-grants/queens-arts-fund/2023-recipients/
Contact
Magaly Colimon-ChristopherContact
917-776-9647
www.magalycolimon.com
917-776-9647
www.magalycolimon.com
Categories