New Memoir by Chris Davis, “Worthy: The Memoir of an Ex-Mormon Lesbian” Shares a Story of Courage and Authenticity
Hartford, CT, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Publish Your Purpose, a women and LGBTQ+ owned B Corporation™, is proud to announce the release of “Worthy: The Memoir of an Ex-Mormon Lesbian” by Chris Davis. In this brave and inspiring memoir, Davis shares her journey of growing up in a Mormon household in Maine and struggling with her identity as a queer person in a community that taught her that being gay was a sin.
At age thirty-two, Davis felt trapped in a life that she had been told was the right path for her: a husband, two children, and a townhouse in the suburbs. She felt that there was no way for her to reconcile her faith and her sexuality, so she made the decision to raise her children and then take her own life. However, the love and acceptance of her children led her to choose a different path and to embrace her true self.
In “Worthy,” Davis shares her story of navigating the complexities of family, religion, and personal identity. Her memoir sheds light on the tragedy of exclusion and intolerance, and shows that it takes courage and fortitude to change one’s beliefs and live an authentic life, but the rewards are immense.
Chris Davis is a life-long devout Mormon who left her family and her church in 2020 to fulfill her own personal destiny as a gay woman and independent thinker. Her other works include contributing an essay about her experience of being queer in the LDS church in an anthology called I Spoke to You with Silence, published in 2022 by the University of Utah Press. She currently lives happily in Maine.
“Worthy: The Memoir of an Ex-Mormon Lesbian” is available now at your favorite place to buy books. For more information about Publish Your Purpose and their mission to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing, visit The Publish Your Purpose website.
