Grovedale Winery Offers Free Glass of Wine the Day After Phillies Win
Local Winery runs promotion to bring baseball fans together in the community.
Wyalusing, PA, April 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Grovedale Winery, a premier winery located in Wyalusing, PA, has announced an exciting promotion for the 2023 baseball season. To celebrate the Philadelphia Phillies victories, customers who visit Grovedale Winery's tasting room on the day following a Phillies win will receive a complimentary glass of wine.
As a local business, Grovedale Winery understands the importance of community and is always looking for new ways to engage with its customers and bring people together through their love of wine. The promotion, expected to run through the month of May, is a unique way for the winery to share its love for the Phillies and give back to its loyal customers.
"We're thrilled to offer this promotion to our customers," said Jeff Homer, owner of Grovedale Winery. "We believe that great wine and great baseball go hand in hand, and we're excited to be a part of the excitement."
The promotion is open to all customers who visit the winery's tasting room and mention the Phillies win. Each customer will receive one free glass of wine, with a limit of one per person per day. Customers must be 21 or older to participate in the promotion.
In addition to their celebration of the Phillies, Grovedale Winery is running a similar promotion for their local high school team, the Wyalusing Rams Varsity Baseball team.
Grovedale Winery is known for its exceptional wines, including Sh!tshow Wine, Chardonnay, and their fan-favorite Niagara. With breathtaking views of the Pennsylvania countryside, the winery invites everyone to come out and enjoy their beautiful establishment and take advantage of the promotion this baseball season.
For more information on Grovedale Winery and their wines, visit their website or follow them on social media @grovedale.winery.
Contact
Raichle Lisak
(570) 746-1400
https://grovedalewinery.com/
