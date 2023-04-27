Tina Biby’s Newly Released "Addy, Mattie, and Mya: The Gifting Boots" is a Charming Story of a Loving Grandmother with an Important Gift to Share
“Addy, Mattie, and Mya: The Gifting Boots,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Tina Biby, is a warmhearted family narrative that encourages the understanding and appreciation for all Jesus provided to mankind.
Mulkeytown, IL, April 27, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Addy, Mattie, and Mya: The Gifting Boots”: an enjoyable reading experience filled with faith. “Addy, Mattie, and Mya: The Gifting Boots” is the creation of published author Tina Biby, a preschool paraprofessional. She is a Christian and a mother of three grown children and six grandchildren.
Biby shares, “Addy, Mattie, and Mya are fun-loving cousins who enjoy spending time with their family. On this special Easter day, they are invited to fellowship at their grandmother’s house. Their grandma has a special gift for them that follows the story of Jesus. What Bible story about Jesus will Grandma share? What surprise will she have in store for the girls? Follow Addy, Mattie, and Mya while they gather for dinner with their family in prayer and discover the surprise awaiting them.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Tina Biby’s new book will entertain while imparting key lessons of faith for upcoming generations and established believers to share.
Biby shares in hope of aiding others in nurturing a strong sense of faith in the young souls in their care.
Consumers can purchase “Addy, Mattie, and Mya: The Gifting Boots” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Addy, Mattie, and Mya: The Gifting Boots,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
