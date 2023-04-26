New Book by Prune Harris from Publish Your Purpose Sheds Light on Energy Systems and Their Role in Transforming Our World
Hartford, CT, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Publish Your Purpose, an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, is proud to announce the release of a new book by Prune Harris, "Your Radiant Soul: Understand Your Energy to Transform Your World." This book delves into the world of energy systems and explains how they connect us to the world around us, and how understanding and changing our energy can lead to a more joyful, empowered, and healthier life.
Prune Harris, who has been tracking, understanding, and translating the world of energy for over 50 years, explains what energy is and how it influences our physical, emotional, and mental health. Through her insightful explanations and case studies from her clinical practice, Prune shows that our energy anatomy is the blueprint to our overall health and well-being. By understanding our energy systems, we can access more vitality and experience our radiant soul.
Throughout the book, readers will learn about their energy anatomy, the roles of their different energy systems, and how an energy pattern of imbalance can express itself as chronic illness, anxiety, depression, anger, or resentment. Prune also shares practices and techniques designed to bring profound, empowered, and joyful changes to our lives.
"As an LGBTQ+ and women-owned B Corporation™, our mission is to elevate the voices often excluded from traditional publishing," said Jenn T. Grace, CEO of Publish Your Purpose. "We intentionally seek out authors and storytellers with diverse backgrounds, life experiences, and unique perspectives to publish books that will make an impact in the world. We are honored to be publishing Prune's book and believe that it will inspire and empower readers to understand and change their energy, and in turn, transform our world."
"Your Radiant Soul: Understand Your Energy to Transform Your World" is available now at your favorite place to buy books. To learn more about Prune Harris and her book, you can find more information on her website.
