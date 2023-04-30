Queens-Based Conch Shell Productions Recipient of ARTNY Small Theatres Fund (a Howard Gilman Foundation Program)
Flushing, NY, April 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Queens, New York - Queens-based Conch Shell Productions announces they are one of 20 recipients of The Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York and the Howard Gilman Foundation’s New York City Small Theatres Fund for FY24 - FY25. The grant provides 2 years of flexible, general operating support to support the operations.
Founded in 2018, Conch Shell Productions’ mission is to infuse new Caribbean Diaspora & Caribbean voices in the American theater and film industry by developing, showcasing and producing new plays and screenplays. To learn more about Conch Shell Productions’ 2023 season, go to www.conchshellproductions.com.
About NYC Small Theatres Fund
In partnership with the Howard Gilman Foundation, the New York City Small Theatres Fund is a two year general operating support grant to New York City-based theatre companies with annual budgets below $250,000. The grant aims to support a wide range of theatrical aesthetics, methods of production, and artistic communities throughout the five boroughs who are engaging their artists and audiences in meaningful, exciting, and committed creation and production. “We aim to fund a group of applicants who reflect the diversity of New York City theatre-making, and increase opportunities for theatres and artists who have been historically under-resourced due to barriers associated with racial, economic, disability, gender, and/or sexual identity and/or geographic location.”
To learn more about ART/NY and The Howard Gilman Foundation go to, https://www.art-newyork.org/fy24-fy25-stf-recipients-panelists
Founded in 2018, Conch Shell Productions’ mission is to infuse new Caribbean Diaspora & Caribbean voices in the American theater and film industry by developing, showcasing and producing new plays and screenplays. To learn more about Conch Shell Productions’ 2023 season, go to www.conchshellproductions.com.
About NYC Small Theatres Fund
In partnership with the Howard Gilman Foundation, the New York City Small Theatres Fund is a two year general operating support grant to New York City-based theatre companies with annual budgets below $250,000. The grant aims to support a wide range of theatrical aesthetics, methods of production, and artistic communities throughout the five boroughs who are engaging their artists and audiences in meaningful, exciting, and committed creation and production. “We aim to fund a group of applicants who reflect the diversity of New York City theatre-making, and increase opportunities for theatres and artists who have been historically under-resourced due to barriers associated with racial, economic, disability, gender, and/or sexual identity and/or geographic location.”
To learn more about ART/NY and The Howard Gilman Foundation go to, https://www.art-newyork.org/fy24-fy25-stf-recipients-panelists
Contact
Conch Shell ProductionsContact
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
Magaly Colimon-Christopher
917-776-9647
www.conchshellproductions.com
Categories