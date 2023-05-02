Maxis Clinical Sciences Expands to UK & Europe, Reinforcing Global Clinical R&D Impact
Bridging the Gap: Maxis Clinical Sciences Unveils Expansion Plans to Drive Innovation and Collaboration in Life Sciences and Healthcare
Edison, NJ, May 02, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Maxis Clinical Sciences, a leading provider of clinical and digital solutions for the life sciences and healthcare sectors, is excited to announce its expansion into the UK and Europe. This significant milestone enables Maxis Clinical to broaden its reach, augmenting global consulting services and delivering bespoke solutions for clients.
Since its inception, Maxis Clinical Sciences has dedicated itself to crafting tailored solutions for clients by connecting clinical sciences with digital advancements. The company offers a wide array of services encompassing all aspects of clinical research operations, consistently leading in life sciences and healthcare innovation.
With robust infrastructure and skilled workforce, the UK and Europe are leaders in clinical research and development. Maxis Clinical's expansion will enable leveraging available resources and offering services to a wider range of clients, including biotech, pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and CRO companies. The new location will also facilitate expansion of clinical trial capabilities, enhancing Maxis Clinical's ability to meet global clients' needs through access to a diverse patient population.
"Expanding our presence in UK and Europe is a strategic move for Maxis, and we are eager to bring our clinical consulting expertise and solutions to this market," said Divya Reddy, President at Maxis Clinical Sciences. "We believe that our expansion will offer significant value to our clients, and we are committed to delivering the same high levels of quality, efficiency, and regulatory compliance that we are known for."
For more information, visit https://www.maxisclinical.com/ and follow Maxis Clinical Sciences on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.
About Maxis Clinical Sciences:
Maxis Clinical Sciences is a trusted brand for small to medium-sized pharmaceuticals and life sciences companies, offering guidance on strategic transformation initiatives. The company is expanding globally, providing management consulting and functional services within clinical R&D to commercial business functions and bridging the gap between clinical sciences and digital innovation.
With a global presence, Maxis Clinical Sciences ensures exceptional results for clients, irrespective of location. The company offers various services, including:
- Business Model Transformation
- Technology Advisory Services | Digital Strategies
- Talent Mapping & Leadership Advisory Services
- Commercial & Market Mapping Strategies
- Functional Outsourcing Strategies and Services
Contact Information:
Divya Reddy, President
+1-732-889-2444
dreddy(at)maxisclinical(dot)com
Arati Kapileshwari
Head, Business Operations-Clinical Services
+1 732-331-6820
arati.k(at)maxisclinical(dot)com
Amanda Borgerhoff
Managing Partner - UK & Europe
+44 7444614561
amanda.b(at)maxisclinical(dot)com
Sneha Gupta
+91 9619780187
https://www.maxisclinical.com
