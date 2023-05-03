RE.DOCTOR Releases Non-Invasive Smartphone Vital Signs Screening
Easy to add non-invasive smartphone vitals, blood glucose, and body scan tools to your existing health or medical app, and have vital sign data delivered to your EMR or healthcare platform.
Cochin, India, May 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- With RE.DOCTOR patients can use smartphone camera to extract vital signs, blood glucose, and body physiological parameters in a matter of seconds. The AI-based vital sign and blood glucose scanner uses world leading AI technology and works on any device with an embedded camera.
Vinod PV, Manager for RE.DOCTOR India, noted that, "While more, easily collected vital sign data is great, accurate data is better. AI analysis of vital signs, and blood glucose, reduces bad data and presents actionable, timely information."
Accurate blood pressure, pulse, blood oxygenation, blood glucose, and respiration rate readings in 40 seconds, just by using any smartphone.
Benefits include less expensive, and better treatments for chronic health conditions, for guiding employee wellness programs and putting personal health responsibility back into the hands of the user with an easy-to-use vital signs monitor.
By using the most ubiquitous device - the smartphone - RE.DOCTOR uses the KISS principle to put healthcare via a vital signs monitor in everyone's hands, or pockets.
RE.DOCTOR technology has been used as a vital signs monitor in a wide range of commercially available medical devices for measuring oxygen saturation, blood pressure and cardiac output, assessing autonomic function and also detecting peripheral vascular disease.
"RE.DOCTOR does not require the capture of face, fingerprint or other identifiable information. All data used for processing is protected by international security requirements. Generally speaking, it is a very secure vital signs monitor," stated Vinod.
RE.DOCTOR is a leading US-based developer of AI for Health, and Vital Sign Monitor app developer, you will find RE.DOCTOR a reliable and forward-thinking partner.
Contact
Vinod Vijayan
+91-94964-46612
https://re.doctor
