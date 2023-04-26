"Song Heard Round the World" by Ron Isaacs available for Kindle and Paperback Pre-Order
Springfield, OH, April 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order, Song Heard Round the World by Ron Isaacs.
Songs often touch the hearts of people who enjoy both the music and their words. It is unique to find one song that has touched the hearts of people all over the world. Hava Nagila (Let us Rejoice) is one of the world’s most recognized and joyous songs. It is the song heard all over the world. In addition to dancing the hora to its beat at a wedding, you are also likely to hear it played at a baseball stadium and other sports venues. Harry Belafonte, Bob Dylan, Neil Diamond and the Muppets have performed their unique version of the song. Olympic Gold medalist Ally Raisman performed her winning routine to the song. The Song Heard Round the World is the story behind the song and its young creator. Song Heard Round the World tells the background story of how the song was created. Get your copy in the HGBM Shop online or through Amazon.
Ron Isaacs, known as the “teaching rabbi” has published 130 books that make learning and lore accessible to readers of all ages and beliefs. From his Every Person’s Guide to Judaism series to his Do Animals have Souls, his books are invaluable sources of information and definitive reference works for people of all faiths. His children’s picture book with Karen Rostoker Gruber titled Farmer Kobi’s Hanukkah Match) was named one of the Best Children’s Books of 2015 by the Bureau of Education and Research. His books for Higher Ground Books and Media include I am Hanukkah: A Mindfulness Journey, I am Passover: A Mindfulness Journey, and Prayer for the World: Song of the Grass. He currently serves Beth Judah Temple in Wildwood New Jersey as its spiritual leader. He can be reached at www.rabbiron.com and one can follow his blogs at https://thoughtsfromrabbiron.wordpress.com/
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
