Cloud 66 Empowers Developers with Exciting Updates & Partnerships
Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and containerized applications is proud to announce several exciting updates and milestones, including exciting updates on Vultr partnerships, a multi-database and user management features, and Registered Servers.
Atlanta, GA, May 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Cloud 66, a leading provider of DevOps tools to build, deploy and maintain Rails, JAMstack, and containerized applications is proud to announce several exciting updates and milestones, including exciting updates on Vultr partnerships, a multi-database and user management features, and Registered Servers.
Cloud 66 Enhances Database Management Capabilities, Offering Multi-Database and User Management
They've made significant updates to their database management capabilities, giving their customers the ability to manage multiple databases on the same server (or cluster) and to create custom database users.
Previously, Cloud 66's database servers or clusters only hosted one database, limiting the capacity for more complex infrastructure setups. However, with the latest enhancements, servers can host as many databases as required, all with their own users.
"We are constantly striving to offer our customers both flexibility and ease-of-use,” says Khash Sajadi, CEO of Cloud 66. “Customers with more complex requirements often need more than one database. Our new feature allows for full logical separation of data without needing to spin up a whole new server, which saves both time and money.”
These updates offer improved flexibility and scalability for Cloud 66 customers, enabling them to better manage their databases and infrastructure. With this latest enhancement, Cloud 66 remains committed to providing its customers with top-of-the-line deployment and management tools for applications.
Cloud 66 Registered Servers Enables Rails Deployment to Any Cloud, Any Server.
Registered Servers provide a simple and efficient way for developers to deploy and manage their infrastructure from a single platform, regardless whether the servers are hosted on cloud (e.g. AWS, DigitalOcean, Hetzner), bare metal or even on-premises. With this feature, users can easily deploy their applications, set up backups and monitoring, and manage their infrastructure with complete control and flexibility.
"Registered Servers are a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline their infrastructure management," said Khash Sajadi, CEO of Cloud 66. "This feature provides increased flexibility and cost savings, and helps businesses scale up or down with ease.”
To get started with Registered Servers, users simply need to log in to their Cloud 66 account and follow the simple step-by-step process. Once registered, they can manage their servers using the same intuitive interface that they use for cloud servers provisioned by Cloud 66.
Hassle-free Deployments with Cloud 66 on Vultr - Celebrating a 3-year Partnership
Cloud 66 and Vultr now offer joint solutions for hassle-free deployments. Building on 3 years of joint customer success, our partnership provides the industry's most-reliable and flexible platform for deploying, managing, and hosting applications, with the greatest global reach and cost-to-performance.
"Cloud 66 and Vultr share a common goal. We are developers building tools for fellow developers to make DevOps easier and more predictable," said Khash Sajadi, CEO of Cloud 66. "Based on our experience supporting customers, we're excited to partner with Vultr to deliver cutting edge technologies that help businesses of all sizes succeed.”
What’s new at Vultr and Cloud 66:
Cloud 66 now natively supports the latest Vultr API, and correspondingly has additional regions and sizes (plans) available.
Vultr has expanded its reach to new regions, which are fully supported on Cloud 66 e.g. India, Japan, Africa, and Latin America - with more locations on the way.
Cloud 66 offers native database support, built & managed for you on your own Vultr servers. Managed backups make archive retrieval and disaster recovery quick and reliable.
Deploy on Vultr with Cloud 66, and take advantage of the following features zero-downtime deployments, serial or parallel deployments, and various rollout strategies, such as Blue/Green or Canary releases. You can deploy multiple apps simultaneously, allowing for even greater efficiency.
Cloud 66 now offers deployments for static sites (JAMstack) with the following features: automated SSL certificates, a powerful traffic routing engine, multiple domains with apex support, and unlimited team members. Now developers can deploy directly to Vultr Open Storage.
"We've had incredible success supporting customers over the past 3 years leveraging Cloud 66. Our partnership has been built on a shared commitment to delivering reliable and secure cloud infrastructure solutions," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. "We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”
Cloud 66 Enhances Database Management Capabilities, Offering Multi-Database and User Management
They've made significant updates to their database management capabilities, giving their customers the ability to manage multiple databases on the same server (or cluster) and to create custom database users.
Previously, Cloud 66's database servers or clusters only hosted one database, limiting the capacity for more complex infrastructure setups. However, with the latest enhancements, servers can host as many databases as required, all with their own users.
"We are constantly striving to offer our customers both flexibility and ease-of-use,” says Khash Sajadi, CEO of Cloud 66. “Customers with more complex requirements often need more than one database. Our new feature allows for full logical separation of data without needing to spin up a whole new server, which saves both time and money.”
These updates offer improved flexibility and scalability for Cloud 66 customers, enabling them to better manage their databases and infrastructure. With this latest enhancement, Cloud 66 remains committed to providing its customers with top-of-the-line deployment and management tools for applications.
Cloud 66 Registered Servers Enables Rails Deployment to Any Cloud, Any Server.
Registered Servers provide a simple and efficient way for developers to deploy and manage their infrastructure from a single platform, regardless whether the servers are hosted on cloud (e.g. AWS, DigitalOcean, Hetzner), bare metal or even on-premises. With this feature, users can easily deploy their applications, set up backups and monitoring, and manage their infrastructure with complete control and flexibility.
"Registered Servers are a game-changer for businesses looking to streamline their infrastructure management," said Khash Sajadi, CEO of Cloud 66. "This feature provides increased flexibility and cost savings, and helps businesses scale up or down with ease.”
To get started with Registered Servers, users simply need to log in to their Cloud 66 account and follow the simple step-by-step process. Once registered, they can manage their servers using the same intuitive interface that they use for cloud servers provisioned by Cloud 66.
Hassle-free Deployments with Cloud 66 on Vultr - Celebrating a 3-year Partnership
Cloud 66 and Vultr now offer joint solutions for hassle-free deployments. Building on 3 years of joint customer success, our partnership provides the industry's most-reliable and flexible platform for deploying, managing, and hosting applications, with the greatest global reach and cost-to-performance.
"Cloud 66 and Vultr share a common goal. We are developers building tools for fellow developers to make DevOps easier and more predictable," said Khash Sajadi, CEO of Cloud 66. "Based on our experience supporting customers, we're excited to partner with Vultr to deliver cutting edge technologies that help businesses of all sizes succeed.”
What’s new at Vultr and Cloud 66:
Cloud 66 now natively supports the latest Vultr API, and correspondingly has additional regions and sizes (plans) available.
Vultr has expanded its reach to new regions, which are fully supported on Cloud 66 e.g. India, Japan, Africa, and Latin America - with more locations on the way.
Cloud 66 offers native database support, built & managed for you on your own Vultr servers. Managed backups make archive retrieval and disaster recovery quick and reliable.
Deploy on Vultr with Cloud 66, and take advantage of the following features zero-downtime deployments, serial or parallel deployments, and various rollout strategies, such as Blue/Green or Canary releases. You can deploy multiple apps simultaneously, allowing for even greater efficiency.
Cloud 66 now offers deployments for static sites (JAMstack) with the following features: automated SSL certificates, a powerful traffic routing engine, multiple domains with apex support, and unlimited team members. Now developers can deploy directly to Vultr Open Storage.
"We've had incredible success supporting customers over the past 3 years leveraging Cloud 66. Our partnership has been built on a shared commitment to delivering reliable and secure cloud infrastructure solutions," said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. "We look forward to continuing to deliver innovative solutions to our customers.”
Contact
Cloud 66Contact
Kasia Hoffman
+44 07875969971
www.cloud66.com/
Kasia Hoffman
+44 07875969971
www.cloud66.com/
Categories