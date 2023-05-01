Van De Mark Agency Announces New Financial Service to Help Business Owners Claim Accurate Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC)

Van De Mark Agency has announced a new financial service designed to help business owners accurately claim the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). The ERTC is a valuable source of cash for businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but many businesses have not been able to claim the full credit due to the complexity of the rules and the requirements for documentation.