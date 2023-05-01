Van De Mark Agency Announces New Financial Service to Help Business Owners Claim Accurate Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC)
Van De Mark Agency has announced a new financial service designed to help business owners accurately claim the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). The ERTC is a valuable source of cash for businesses that have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, but many businesses have not been able to claim the full credit due to the complexity of the rules and the requirements for documentation.
Westerville, OH, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Van De Mark Agency, a leading financial services advisor, is pleased to announce a new financial service designed to help business owners accurately claim the Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC). This service will provide a specialized team of CPAs to maximize the ERTC claim, which will provide a much-needed influx of cash for businesses experiencing a slowdown in revenue due to inflation and a slowing business cycle.
The ERTC was introduced as part of the CARES Act in 2020 to provide relief for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The credit is available to businesses that retained their employees during the pandemic, and it can be a valuable source of cash for businesses struggling with reduced revenue. However, many businesses have not been able to claim the full credit due to the complexity of the rules and the requirements for documentation.
Van De Mark Agency's new service will provide a team of experienced CPAs who will help business owners accurately calculate and claim the ERTC. The service is different from others in the market, as it focuses on maximizing the claim by providing a team of CPAs who specialize in ERTC. The team will work closely with business owners to ensure that all necessary documentation is provided and that the claim is accurate.
According to Van De Mark Agency's data, the average refund for businesses claiming the ERTC is $150,000, but depending on the number of W-2 employees, the refund can be in the millions of dollars. With the new service, business owners can expect to receive the maximum amount of cash available under the ERTC program.
"We understand that many businesses are struggling with reduced revenue due to inflation and a slowing business cycle," said Marquis Van De Mark, CEO of Van De Mark Agency Ltd. "We want to help these businesses get the cash they need to survive and thrive. Our new service will provide a specialized team of CPAs who will help business owners accurately calculate and claim the ERTC. This will provide a much-needed influx of cash that can be used to cover operating expenses, pay employees, and invest in the business."
Interested parties can download the ERTC Ultimate Guide from our website or contact Marquis Van De Mark, the CEO of Van De Mark Agency Ltd. on LinkedIn at Van De Mark Agency Ltd. Our team of CPAs is ready to help businesses claim the maximum amount of cash available under the ERTC program.
About Van De Mark Agency
Van De Mark Agency is a leading financial services advisor that helps businesses and individuals achieve their financial goals. Our team of experienced professionals provides a wide range of services, including tax planning, retirement planning, and investment management. We are committed to providing personalized service and innovative solutions that meet the unique needs of our clients.
For more information, please contact:
Marquis Van De Mark, CEO, Van De Mark Agency Ltd., Westerville, Ohio, 614-394-9544 marquis@vandemarkagency.com, https://ApplyERTCToday.com
