Testrite Visual to Attend C-Storepoint Retail in Austin, Texas
Hackensack, NJ, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Testrite Visual is excited to announce it will be attending C-StorePoint Retail 2023 in Austin, Texas.
C-StorePoint Retail is the premier event for the retail industry with a specific focus on convenience retail. This show is designed to connect Senior-level retail executives with suppliers in a smaller, more intimate setting that is conducive to helping parties make meaningful connections and build long term relationships through strategic level business dialogue, while helping to drive innovation for in-store shopping.
Retail Executives who attend are surveyed and can develop their own personalized agenda for the event and have the opportunity for One-on-One meetings, to attend executive boardroom and theater presentations, participate in networking, and content sessions. Retail executives and suppliers can meet for interviews during the show. This year the event will be held in Austin, Texas from April 30 to May 3rd, 2023 at the Austin Marriott Downtown in Austin, Texas.
“We look forward to C-StorePoint Retail to connect with new and existing retail executives who are driving innovation in the retail industry,” says Sales Manager, Paula Goodelman, “and we are excited to pair that innovation with over 2000 Visual Communication solutions manufactured by Testrite Visual in the USA.”
With over custom hardware and graphic solutions Testrite Visual is uniquely suited to meet the needs of the modern retail executive who is being asked to do more with less. Convenience retail solutions include SnapFrames, Perimeter Signage Rails, Ceiling Tracks, Outdoor A-Frames, self-serve ordering displays, and more. Testrite is known for developing point solutions to meet the challenges of it’s retail customers, integrating seamlessly with other displays.
Attending the show for Testrite Visual will be Senior Sales Staff, Michael Levine, Ken Allen and Chris Connors. Together, the Testrite Visual team brings over three decades of experience in visual display solutions.
About
Testrite Visual is an elite US manufacturer of visual display solutions and recognizes the importance of integrating graphics into Visual Merchandising, Communication and Presentation environments with graphics that grab attention and convey messages in a tasteful and effective manner. Testrite has earned an extraordinary reputation for quality and reliability, durability, clean design, and providing value as a US manufacturer. Customers leverage 100-plus years of experience, know-how, and existing tooling and Testrite routinely provides customizable solutions quickly and cost-efficiently. With a team of design, visual merchandising experts, and engineers, customers have the expertise they need from project inception to production and roll out with full logistic support. To learn more about Testrite contact us at www.testrite.com.
