Mark Garnett’s and Susan Garnett’s New Book, "The Kalmiera," is About How a Galactic War Has Gripped The Milky Way

Recent release “The Kalmiera," from Page Publishing authors Mark Garnett and Susan Garnett, describes how the Human race formed an alliance with the Anubis, Horus, and Jurassic people against their common enemies, the Kalmiera, Mantis and Arachnids.