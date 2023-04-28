Mark Garnett’s and Susan Garnett’s New Book, "The Kalmiera," is About How a Galactic War Has Gripped The Milky Way
Recent release “The Kalmiera," from Page Publishing authors Mark Garnett and Susan Garnett, describes how the Human race formed an alliance with the Anubis, Horus, and Jurassic people against their common enemies, the Kalmiera, Mantis and Arachnids.
Coeur D Alene, ID, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mark Garnett, who loves researching about space exploration and is fascinated about military conquests of human history, and Susan Garnett, who loves helping any way she can, have completed their new book, “The Kalmiera": a riveting work that details how each side of the war fights for their survival, using nuclear, chemical, and biological warfare, as well as genetically growing of troops in tank wombs to keep fighting the war.
The Garnetts write, “Back when this war was getting off its feet, Humans started using biological and chemical weapons on the Kalmiera. Shortly after this, atomic weapons where used. This war has gone dirty. Millions of Humans and Kalmiera are killed with biological, chemical, or nuclear detonations. Humans made alliances with the Horus and Anubis people, as well as the Jurassic people. The Kalmiera with the Arachnid have allied together in the move for a galactic empire, wiping out dozens of other races. This war has been going on for a long time before it reached the Human solar system. With the help from our allies the Human race has spread and finally control four solar systems with dozens of solar systems being fought over, hot zones are everywhere among the galaxy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Garnett’s and Susan Garnett’s intriguing book uses illustrations to really bring their story to life and keep the reader on the edge of their seat.
The war spills into countless solar systems as each side works to gain foothold on moons and planets in the galaxy. This story takes place in the Cygnus Loop System where the Antman people have been fighting the Kalmiera, Mantis and Arachnids for generations.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling book can purchase “The Kalmiera" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
The Garnetts write, “Back when this war was getting off its feet, Humans started using biological and chemical weapons on the Kalmiera. Shortly after this, atomic weapons where used. This war has gone dirty. Millions of Humans and Kalmiera are killed with biological, chemical, or nuclear detonations. Humans made alliances with the Horus and Anubis people, as well as the Jurassic people. The Kalmiera with the Arachnid have allied together in the move for a galactic empire, wiping out dozens of other races. This war has been going on for a long time before it reached the Human solar system. With the help from our allies the Human race has spread and finally control four solar systems with dozens of solar systems being fought over, hot zones are everywhere among the galaxy.”
Published by Page Publishing, Mark Garnett’s and Susan Garnett’s intriguing book uses illustrations to really bring their story to life and keep the reader on the edge of their seat.
The war spills into countless solar systems as each side works to gain foothold on moons and planets in the galaxy. This story takes place in the Cygnus Loop System where the Antman people have been fighting the Kalmiera, Mantis and Arachnids for generations.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling book can purchase “The Kalmiera" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories