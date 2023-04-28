Author Doris Stenschke’s Book "Never Can Tell" is a Stirring Work of Modern Romantic Fiction Following Two People Inexorably Drawn to One Another on the California Coast

Recent release “Never Can Tell,” from Page Publishing author Doris Stenschke, is an evocative story introducing Sarah Cummings, a beautiful accountant whose obsessive interest in a mysterious new neighbor is matched only by the depth of his hidden interest in her. Who is Daniel Spenser, and is their budding relationship too good to be true?