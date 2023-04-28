Author Doris Stenschke’s Book "Never Can Tell" is a Stirring Work of Modern Romantic Fiction Following Two People Inexorably Drawn to One Another on the California Coast
Recent release “Never Can Tell,” from Page Publishing author Doris Stenschke, is an evocative story introducing Sarah Cummings, a beautiful accountant whose obsessive interest in a mysterious new neighbor is matched only by the depth of his hidden interest in her. Who is Daniel Spenser, and is their budding relationship too good to be true?
Hanford, CA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Doris Stenschke, a retired registered nurse, certified midwife trained in England, and mother of two grown sons presently living in Hanford, California, where she happily pursues her lifelong passion for the written word, has completed her new book, “Never Can Tell”: a gripping and potent novel that keeps the pages turning until its satisfying conclusion.
Never can tell.
The beautiful Sarah Cummings is an independent certified accountant. She has two sons from a previous marriage. After she was divorced and single again, her dormant wits renewed themselves, and she had built a new life for herself. She is obsessed with the handsome stranger who recently moved into the house across the street from where she lives.
He is Daniel Spenser, the son of the deceased billionaire James Spenser, whose untimely death left Daniel overwhelmed and filled with sorrow. In reality, he is now the billionaire—the owner of the firm. He is loved, respected, and protected by his father’s entourage. And in order to fit the self to its sphere, Daniel realizes that rest is the thing he needs. Joe Sellers, his colleague, handed him the keys to the vacant house where he retreated with his dog, Rover, his Harley Davidson bike, and his Camino.
Here he met the beautiful Sarah Cummings. A sense of kinship began the first day he saw her.
It deepened. He proposed to her on their first date. Who is this handsome stranger? Sarah’s feelings for him run deep. In her heart, she wants to be a part of his world and have him become a part of hers.
Published by Page Publishing, Doris Stenschke’s engrossing book is an entertaining choice for avid romantic fiction readers.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “Never Can Tell” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
