Author Richard McCloud’s New Book, "The Life of Slim," Tells the Fascinating Life Story of One of the Author's Friends and How He Forged His Own Path in Life
Recent release “The Life of Slim,” from Page Publishing author Richard McCloud, follows the life of the author's friend Slim, recounted from conversations the two shared in which Slim talked about his past experiences. Collecting each of these stories in his journals throughout their years of conversations, McCloud now shares Slim's life with readers to help share his inspiring story with others.
Spotsylvania, VA, April 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Richard McCloud, a native of Monticello, Florida, has completed his new book, “The Life of Slim”: a stirring collection of stories and moments from the life of the author’s friend “Slim,” shared over the years between himself and the author.
Growing up as a military Army brat, author Richard McCloud traveled all throughout the United States and Europe. He also served in the U.S. Navy Submarine Force from May 1983 to retirement on April 30, 2006. During this time, he became a certified executive chef, protocol specialist, and certified lodging manager, where he coordinated with foreign embassies and associates from all branches of the US military, many foreign militaries, and various protocol offices throughout the world. He has visited over 180 countries and forty-nine of the fifty US states… the life of which Slim lived.
“There are many avenues that we all follow during our lives,” writes McCloud. “Like avenues, some adventures are straight from the beginning of the road to the end with no turns, curves, hills, or bumps. The many avenues that our friend, Slim, takes will open roads to different adventures, challenge our thoughts of which lane we should take, have us believe that we are not alone on this busy highway. There are many similarities among us all in a traffic jam. We avoid the many holes in the road by occasionally veering off course and developing a new route and creating a feeling of gladness following along on this wonderful trip. No matter how many avenues you have on your journey, understand that it is your adventure, and there’s a ‘Slim’ chance that someone has traveled the same path!”
Published by Page Publishing, Richard McCloud’s poignant tale is a compelling and heartfelt novel that will take readers on a unique and unforgettable journey, as they follow the ups and downs of Slim’s path and the way in which he lived his life according to his desires. Thought-provoking and inspiring, “The Life of Slim” is the perfect blend of humor and wisdom that is sure to remain with readers long after its conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “The Life of Slim” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
