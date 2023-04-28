Author Richard McCloud’s New Book, "The Life of Slim," Tells the Fascinating Life Story of One of the Author's Friends and How He Forged His Own Path in Life

Recent release “The Life of Slim,” from Page Publishing author Richard McCloud, follows the life of the author's friend Slim, recounted from conversations the two shared in which Slim talked about his past experiences. Collecting each of these stories in his journals throughout their years of conversations, McCloud now shares Slim's life with readers to help share his inspiring story with others.