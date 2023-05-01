Author Kimberly Mercy-Wagner’s New Book, "Turning Point," is a Powerful Tale of One Man's Battles Against His Inner Demons While Tracking Down a Dangerous Drug Lord
Recent release “Turning Point,” from Page Publishing author Kimberly Mercy-Wagner, is a thrilling drama that centers around special agent Keith Heiden, who is haunted by his past as it begins to affect his professional life. Facing charges of brutality, Heiden is mandated to undergo a psych evaluation, which brings to light his past traumas as well as his issues at home that have left him spiraling.
Lexington, SC, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Kimberly Mercy-Wagner, a business owner, loving wife, and mother, has completed her new book, “Turning Point”: a gripping drama that follows a DEA agent who finds himself facing charges that require him to undergo a psych evaluation, which drudges up issues at home and from his past that have begun to slowly consume him.
Born in Vietnam and adopted at one-year-old by an American Irish/German family, Kimberly A. Mercy-Wagner was diagnosed with a learning disability at an early age, and often felt alone and confused in the world. While in school, Kimberly found herself often bullied by her peers and tried her hardest to fit in until many years later when she received the tools and knowledge to help her understand and work with her learning disability. Finding great success through the Tomatis method of treatment for her disability. The Advanced Brain Technologies Listening Program includes a range of music therapy with the tools of bone conduction headphones. The program helps to train a person’s brain and strengthen the neurological pathways. It also gives an improvement to ability to learn communicate, and process information clearly and precisely. Kimberly knows, personally, it helped her with a huge part of her life. Till this day Kimberly still using the program religiously. Kimberly now has her own paw business with dogs, pet sitting, and dog training too.
“DEA Special Agent Keith Heiden is up on charges for brutality. He faces an investigation by Internal Affairs. He is ordered to have a psycho review, as he would call it,” writes Mercy-Wagner. “With pressures at home from his cheating, abusive wife, disrespectful teenage children, and a vengeful drug lord lurking in the shadows, Agent Heiden is heading towards destruction!
“But worst of all his unhappy childhood memories are crawling to the surface. So dealing with all these issues at the same time is making Special Agent Heiden a very unhappy camper.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kimberly Mercy-Wagner’s captivating tale will leave readers in suspense as they follow along on Heiden’s journey to stop the dangerous drug lord that threatens him at every turn, all while processing the troubles of his personal life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Turning Point” is a spellbinding page-turner that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Turning Point” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Born in Vietnam and adopted at one-year-old by an American Irish/German family, Kimberly A. Mercy-Wagner was diagnosed with a learning disability at an early age, and often felt alone and confused in the world. While in school, Kimberly found herself often bullied by her peers and tried her hardest to fit in until many years later when she received the tools and knowledge to help her understand and work with her learning disability. Finding great success through the Tomatis method of treatment for her disability. The Advanced Brain Technologies Listening Program includes a range of music therapy with the tools of bone conduction headphones. The program helps to train a person’s brain and strengthen the neurological pathways. It also gives an improvement to ability to learn communicate, and process information clearly and precisely. Kimberly knows, personally, it helped her with a huge part of her life. Till this day Kimberly still using the program religiously. Kimberly now has her own paw business with dogs, pet sitting, and dog training too.
“DEA Special Agent Keith Heiden is up on charges for brutality. He faces an investigation by Internal Affairs. He is ordered to have a psycho review, as he would call it,” writes Mercy-Wagner. “With pressures at home from his cheating, abusive wife, disrespectful teenage children, and a vengeful drug lord lurking in the shadows, Agent Heiden is heading towards destruction!
“But worst of all his unhappy childhood memories are crawling to the surface. So dealing with all these issues at the same time is making Special Agent Heiden a very unhappy camper.”
Published by Page Publishing, Kimberly Mercy-Wagner’s captivating tale will leave readers in suspense as they follow along on Heiden’s journey to stop the dangerous drug lord that threatens him at every turn, all while processing the troubles of his personal life. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Turning Point” is a spellbinding page-turner that is sure to remain with readers long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Turning Point” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories