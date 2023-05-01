Author Kimberly Mercy-Wagner’s New Book, "Turning Point," is a Powerful Tale of One Man's Battles Against His Inner Demons While Tracking Down a Dangerous Drug Lord

Recent release “Turning Point,” from Page Publishing author Kimberly Mercy-Wagner, is a thrilling drama that centers around special agent Keith Heiden, who is haunted by his past as it begins to affect his professional life. Facing charges of brutality, Heiden is mandated to undergo a psych evaluation, which brings to light his past traumas as well as his issues at home that have left him spiraling.