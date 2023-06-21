May We Embrace This Solstice of Michael Thomas’ Original Work, "The Last Generation"

When that guidance by our pilots of family and politics and business and religion have so often expended their candles of its wick, the wax of their light perishes in the darkness of self-interest. If, however, "The Last Generation" cannot uplift us to that light of this solstice, then what’s been misplaced anyway, other than a few coins into the ol’ slot machine?