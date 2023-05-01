Author Paris Tolbert’s New Book, “Phantom of the Gods III,” is a Spell-Binding Fantasy Story Set in a World Where Terror Now Reigns Thanks to the Return of the Dark Lord

Recent release “Phantom of the Gods III,” from Page Publishing author Paris Tolbert, is a stunning tale that follows a land on the brink of destruction as a dark lord set on total annihilation is released from his imprisonment. Unable to stop the onslaught, King Ralowrick is forced to look on in horror, waiting with his people for a hero to rise up to save them.