Author Paris Tolbert’s New Book, “Phantom of the Gods III,” is a Spell-Binding Fantasy Story Set in a World Where Terror Now Reigns Thanks to the Return of the Dark Lord
Recent release “Phantom of the Gods III,” from Page Publishing author Paris Tolbert, is a stunning tale that follows a land on the brink of destruction as a dark lord set on total annihilation is released from his imprisonment. Unable to stop the onslaught, King Ralowrick is forced to look on in horror, waiting with his people for a hero to rise up to save them.
Pittsburgh, PA, May 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Paris Tolbert, an African Anglo-Saxon author based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, who has been writing since childhood, has completed his new book, “Phantom of the Gods III”: a stunning fantasy adventure of good versus evil, as a kingdom is ravaged by a powerful dark force that the king is unable to stop by himself.
“The Third Era has arrived and is surrounded by darkness within the new year 10,000. However, the Dark Lord DeVorn has returned to finish what he started once again. However, King Ralowrick of Yellowstone is weak and unfit to protect his people as the Emperor of Darkness arises from the pits of darkness,” writes Tolbert.
“With everything covered in hate and anger, the tides must turn for everyone. Secrets will be out, and enemies will rise to take what's now open for anyone.”
Published by Page Publishing, Paris Tolbert’s thrilling tale is the third entry in Tolbert's "Phantom of the Gods" series and continues to display the author’s knack for world-building and character development. Expertly paced and captivating, “Phantom of the Gods III” will keep readers on the edge of their seats as darkness spreads and the last embers of hope are further snuffed out, leaving the fate of mankind on the shoulders of a few chosen heroes.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Phantom of the Gods III” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Categories